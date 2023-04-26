He Girona gave the surprise and beat Real Madrid by a 4-2 win on one more LaLiga date in Spain. All the goals were the work of Valentin Mariano Castellanoswho came out big and was dispatched with the big spoon to get poker on the Montilivi court.
Here we present the 5 things you didn’t know about ‘Taty’ Castellanos, executioner of Real Madrid.
It was on October 3, 1998 when Valentín Castellanos saw the light for the first time, in Mendoza, Argentina. Currently has 24 years old.
Since he was little, he showed his taste for the ball, and it didn’t take long for him to start trying his luck in the nearby fields of the region, to later make the leap to the professional field.
According to information from the portal transfer marktthe market value of ‘Taty’ Castellanos’ legs is 10 million euros.
Being the third most expensive player in the Girona squad, just below Aranau Martínez and goalkeeper Viktor Tsygankov.
‘Taty’ Castellanos has played in four professional clubs so far. The first was in 2016 with the University of Chileand then go to Montevideo From Uruguay, New York City and today with him Girona.
The Argentine has a developed nose for goalscoring, which he takes advantage of at every opportunity up front.
Throughout his career he has scored a total of 76 annotations: Montevideo (5), New York City (59) and Girona 12 and counting.
Despite the fact that he is a ‘killer’ within the area, Valentín Castellanos has received few opportunities with the Argentina team, where only in 2019 was he called up by coach Marcelo Bielsa to play friendly matches against Mexico.
In total there have been 6 games that he has played with the selective, the last being on February 10, 2020 against Brazil, where they lost 3-0 and made a substitution at minute 60′.
