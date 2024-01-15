Rigoberto Uran has generated quite a bit of expectation in Colombia thanks to his successful novel called 'Rigo', Since its launch, thousands of fans have been interested in knowing every detail of his life.

The series tells the life of Rigoberto Urán, from his beginnings riding a bicycle in Urrao (Antioquia), the hard blows he suffered, such as the death of his father 'Don Rigo', until reaching the top of international cycling.

Rigoberto and his eldest son

One of the aspects that count in the novel is the loving and mischievous life of the 'Toro de Urrao', how he fell in love with Michelle Durango, the daughter of her first sponsor, of the man who gave her that push to show her worth in the pedal world.

Since the first episodes, the love plot and the relationship between both characters has captivated viewers due to the funny anecdotes that they reveal in each episode. In fact, it shows how they crossed paths since school and their lives were always intertwined.

However, in the love life of Rigoberto Uran has not only existed Michelle Durango, his current wife and mother of his daughter Carlotta. The Colombian rider had some romantic encounters before his marriage.

Proof of this is Matias, the eldest son of Rigo who is always shown next to his father on social networks. The Colombian runner not only has eyes for Charlotte and balances his love and distributes it to his two children.

But among his fans a question has been raised: Who is Matías's mother? There are few occasions in which Rigo talks about the subject and the woman has become an unsolved mystery, the only thing clear is that her name is Tatiana.

However, a clue on social media would reveal who the woman he is with is. Rigo She had her first child more than 12 years ago.

After the mystery that has been generated by knowing Tatiana, the mother of Matias, some Internet users dusted off a story of their own Michelle Durango, in which she thanks a woman for helping her prepare a surprise for the little one.

“Mati fulfilling dreams, thanks to the mother who served as a sidekick for us”were the words of Rigo's wife accompanied by a photo who would be Tatiana.

The detail would also show that between the mother of Matias and the mother of Charlotte, son of Rigoberto Urán, there is a friendly and healthy relationship.

