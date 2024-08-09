Tamara Pettinato is a widely recognized figure in the Argentine media, known as much for her wit and charisma as for the controversies that have marked her career.

Daughter of the famous host and musician Roberto Pettinato, Tamara has managed to make a name for herself on television and radio, participating in a variety of programs and cycles that range from entertainment to show analysis.

Since her beginnings in production, Tamara has known how to take advantage of her media heritage to make her way in a competitive world. Programs such as ‘El show de la noticia’, ‘Pettinato y Yo’, ‘Un día Perfecto’, ‘Intrusos’ and ‘Bendita TV’ are just some of the spaces where she has left her mark.

Her presence in the media has not only earned her popularity, but also recognitions such as her recent nomination for the Martín Fierro for Best Entertainment Columnist, although not without criticism. This nomination caused a stir, with some detractors accusing her of being more of a “portal reader” than a true columnist, accusations that Tamara dismissed with her characteristic humor.

Why the controversy?

But Tamara’s career has been far from linear or simple. In recent days, her name has been embroiled in a major scandal following the release of a video in which she is seen in an intimate situation with former Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

This video, broadcast exclusively by LN+, shows Tamara Pettinato talking and laughing with Fernández in the presidential office of the Casa Rosada. Both, in a relaxed tone, exchange jokes and affectionate declarations while drinking beer. At one point in the recording, Tamara says “I love you” to the former president, to which he responds “I love you,” an exchange that has given rise to multiple interpretations and controversies.

A video was also released in which the left-wing politician “interviewed” media personality Tamara Pettinato in the presidential office. pic.twitter.com/ZCfbHBjI1e — Hernan Rodriguez (@HernanRSotelo_) August 9, 2024

The scandal has gained even more attention due to the context in which it arises: just when former first lady Fabiola Yañez has filed a complaint against Alberto Fernández for gender violence. The combination of these elements has created a media storm in which Tamara finds herself in the eye of the storm, with her private and professional life exposed to public scrutiny.

This is not the first controversial episode in Tamara’s career. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was harshly criticized for her visit to the Presidential Residence in Olivos, at a time when the country was under strict isolation measures.

Along with other public figures such as Florencia Peña and Úrsula Vargues, Tamara was accused of having participated in social gatherings with the president at a time when these activities were restricted for most citizens.

In her defense, Tamara explained that her visit to Olivos was for a “personal matter” that she did not consider necessary to justify publicly, questioning whether the same pressure was exerted on the men who went to the same place.

Personally, Tamara Pettinato is the mother of a 14-year-old teenager, Milo, and She is in a relationship with José Glinski, National deputy for Chubut, with whom he shares not only his life, but also his political passion and ideology. His private life, although largely discreet, has also been the subject of media interest due to his relationship with public figures and his constant presence in Argentina’s political and cultural life.

Rolando Gallego / THE NATION (GDA)

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.