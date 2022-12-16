FIFA has released the names of the referees who will whistle the World Cup Final. Szymon Marciniak He will be the main referee, and will be accompanied by his usual assistants, Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz, also from Poland, as well as the VAR referee, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, of the same nationality. The fourth official will be the American Ismail Elfath.
The Pole has whistled the two teams that reach the final in this World Cup. He whistled France vs Denmark in the group stage which the French won 2-1 and Argentina vs Australia in the round of 16 with a 2-1 victory for Scaloni’s men as well.
Born in Plock (Poland) on January 7, 1981 (41 years old), he has been international since 2011. In addition to regularly whistling Champions League matches, he was already at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he whistled two games: Argentina-Iceland and the Germany-Sweden. That same year he also whistled the Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atlético.
“Sounds fantastic, it was my dream when I was a kid. As a young soccer player I dreamed of playing in a final and well, now I have to play in a final as a referee. Directing the final of a World Cup is like being a champion for me“explained the 41-year-old Pole.
“I had to work, sacrifice a lot and be very disciplined to get to this point in my life. I have to thank Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz and many others for making our dreams come true.. Also to our families and friends who witness the effort we make every day that is very different from that of a player.”.
“I have already directed some of these games for these teams and It is an advantage for us to have been in Argentina vs. Australia in the round of 16 and France vs. Denmark in the group stage. We know the teams, they know us andWe can rest assured that we are going to do our job and that we speak very well after the game“concluded the referee.
