Who is Szymon Marciniak, Atlético’s referee – Real Madrid: his links to the ultra -right and balance with the Ancelotti and Simeone team



03/12/2025



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





Szymon Marciniak (Plok, 7-1-1981) is the star of Polish arbitration, and was appointed best referee in the world in 2023. In fact he was designated as the main referee of the Catar World Cup final in 2022 between Argentina and France. The 44 -year -olds will whistle the Euroderbi between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid in the Metropolitan, corresponding to the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Polish referee is an old acquaintance of the two teams, with a quite even balance with rojiblancos and Madrid. You will have the opportunity to give justice in one of the most attractive qualifiers of this renewed Champions League, and in which the premises will have to overcome the (2-1) harvested by those of Chamartín last week at Santiago Bernabéu.

The only precedent of an Atlético-Real Madrid arbitrated by him was the final of the European Super Cup in 2018. On that occasion, the rojiblanco team was imposed by 2-4 in the extension, in a match in which the whites were directed by Julen Lopetegui.

International since 2011, it has a story in its beginnings in arbitration. He decided to be collegiate after arguing with one when he played football. An referee urged him to follow his steps to see what it was like to direct. And said and done. A decision that did not sit well with his father, who was hoping to see his son as a professional cyclist.









The ultra -right and a Champions League final

With the passage of time it has become a referee of great experience and respect for UEFA, who designated him to whistle the 2023 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. A year in which he was splashed by a controversy that even put his presence in that game in which the Pep Guardiola team achieved the Orejona against the Italians.

In June 2023, the Never Again organization denounced that Marciniak had participated as one of the speakers of the public act organized by Slawomir Mentzen, leader of the Confederation Party, from roots from the outraged right. This organization has as its main slogan a declaration of principles linked to anti -Semitism and homophobia: “We are against Jews, gays, abortion, taxes and the European Union.” Mentzen became known in 2021 for a beer after launching the White IPA Matters, a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement that proclaims respect for the black community.

Marciniak has also arbitrated in a Eurocup (2016) and two World Cups (2018 and the one already mentioned in 2022).

His last meetings with Atlético and Real Madrid

The last time the Polish referee led a match to the picture led by Carlo Ancelotti was this season, in the 2-3 victory against the Atalanta. He was also the referee in the remembered semifinal duel against Bayern Munich in the previous campaign, in which Joselu scored two goals in the final moments to qualify for the white team in an epic match.

For its part, the rojiblanco team also has recent memories of the Polish. This same course, he whistled the duel of the rojiblancos against the PSG, in which Ángel Correa scored a decisive goal in the last minute to win in Paris. In addition, he directed the arrogance comeback against Inter Milan in the last champions League, in which Diego Simeone’s team managed to impose himself in the penalty shootout.