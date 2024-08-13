Ukraine, Syrskyi Leads Offensive in Kursk. The Most Hated General Has Become a Hero

There war in Ukraine it has also expanded to Russiafor the first time since the beginning of the conflict, in fact, the army of Zelensky has managed to enter enemy territory steadily and is advancing. Behind the offensive of Kursk there is a mind. It is about Alexander Syrskyi59 years old, Chief of staff of the Ukrainian army. He replaced Valerii Zaluzhnyi in February. Syrskyi is considered a loyalist of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his nickname is the “butcher”. Today, he deserves – reports Il Corriere della Sera – much of the credit for the Kursk offensive. He deserves the secrecythe ability to catch the Russians unpreparedthe strength to make the best use of the few resources available and the courage, perhaps the risk, the hazard, to put them at risk while the Russians press in Donbass.

Yesterday he announced after seven days of fighting that the Ukrainians They control approximately 1,000 square kilometers of territory Russian and it will now be up to him to defend them. Perhaps it is because of his deep ties with Russia, his past as an officer in the Red Army, his parents and a brother who still live in Fly. And it will also be due to his reputation as a “butcher” of soldiers in the Battle of Bakhmut last year, when he did not hesitate to order his men to resist at all costs in the face of overwhelming enemy advance. The fact is that, – continues Il Corriere – when, on February 8, 2024, President Zelensky appointed 59-year-old General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Army, for a long time he became one of the most hated figures in the country.

They accused him of being a half-agent of Putina cynical and detached Soviet-style officer, but above all of having bent to Zelensky’s machinations. Son of a dynasty of Russian army officers, at 15 he entered the military academy in Moscow, served in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Czechoslovakia. In 1993, after the dissolution of the USSR, he entered the leadership of the new Ukrainian armed forces, collaborated with the European armies, in 2013 he was at NATO headquarters in Brussels. But, above all, a year later he fought against the Russian invasion of Donbass.