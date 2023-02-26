Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing to launch tomorrow, Monday, to the International Space Station as part of the crew of the Crew-6 mission, which is the longest Arab space mission that extends for six months. Who is Sultan Al Neyadi?

Sultan Al Neyadi was born on May 23, 1981 in the Umm Ghafah area of ​​Al Ain.

He excelled in his education, following in the footsteps of his father, a military man, and was distinguished among his peers.

He joined the armed forces and was sent to study communications engineering.

Worked as a network security engineer in the UAE Armed Forces.

– Obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Communications Engineering and Information Technology from the United Kingdom.

– Obtained master’s and doctoral degrees in information technology.

He received his astronaut badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

– Al Neyadi was the reserve astronaut during the Zayed’s ambition mission in 2019.

– He is preparing for the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, as the longest mission for an Arab astronaut.