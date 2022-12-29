Fans of comics, anime, video games and science fiction often make comparisons because these are planes in which the imagination has no limits.. Just as they wonder who wins between Superman and Spider-Man or Batman against Iron Man, there are those who question who is stronger, Goku or Sailor Moon.

Yes, it certainly sounds like a crazy question, because they are characters from different franchises with opposite developments, although both characters share not being so smart and having a big heart when it comes to defending their friends when they are in danger.

So that there is no doubt, we are going to solve who is stronger: Goku and Sailor Moon?

What makes Goku the strongest?

This is the first detail that we must review, especially adding all the history that was created from Dragon Ball Super.

Goku is a character who for a good part of his existence depended on his strength as a Saiyan to become a much more powerful being. He went through one transformation after another over time and never stopped training and learning.

Source: Toei Animation

From Master Roshi to Whis, the protagonist of Dragon Ball did not stop until he came to master his version of Ultra Instinct (or selfish doctrine for the most nailed) which is what served him to plant him in front of Gas Heeterwho thanks to the Dragon Balls, was always the strongest.

Let’s say that Sailor Moon has a similar development, she surpasses herself with a new transformation, plus she never gives up, plus she has the help of the rest of the Sailor Senshi.

Why is Sailor Moon said to be the strongest?

In the universe of the series created by Naoko Takeuchi we never see villains destroy entire buildings or create huge craters on the Earth’s surface. On the contrary, the combats and fights have a certainly compact presentation.

Why does this happen? It’s simple, the bad guys in Sailor Moon are always looking to steal something: the Silver Crystal, dreams, a pure heart, etc., etc. Come on, why resort to mass destruction when the goal is to gain power to control everything?

Source: Toei Animation

In that way it is difficult to gauge the true power of Sailor Moon, since the script contains it. However, it is until the last arc when they give us to understand how powerful the protagonist of the series can be.

It happens that the Silver Crystal that Sailor Moon has has the ability to destroy a galaxy, only they don’t say that until the very end. Do you use this power? Not at all, even against the most fearsome enemy, which is Chaos.

Goku vs Sailor Moon: Who wins?

This is where it gets good. We can write all kinds of arguments based on the anime or manga of both series. For example, Goku in the manga can use Beerus’ destruction technique, but that doesn’t mean he could use it against Sailor Moon.

We already mess with techniques such as Kame Hame Ha or teleportation, but Sailor Moon has the ability to heal and, at the same time, heal herself, if required. On the other hand, the heroine’s attacks have other functions.

The joke is that even playing with all the variables, the one who could decide the winner is the one who is writing the story. Now, this is not being said by us to stop committing ourselves to the truth, Stan Lee is saying it.

As Stan Lee says: “the character who wins in a fight is the one the writer wants him to win.” “If I’m writing a story about the Hulk of the Fantastic Four and he gets into a huge fight with Spider-Man and millions of people say ‘who would win’, it will depend on who wins at the time of writing the script. If I want Spider-Man to win, he will win. If I want the Mole to win, he will win”.

Stan Lee concludes with the fact that these are fictitious characters, the writer can do whatever he wants with them.

So who is stronger? Goku or Sailor Moon? At this rate we are going to have Arale win because he can break the earth in two with one fist. Now imagine what she could do if he takes a fight seriously.

