In July 2006, the paths of Donald Trump, then a reality star, and a diva from porn movies they crossed paths during a celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoein the western United States.

At the age of 60, the future US president, who had just had a child with his wife Melania, was photographed in a yellow polo shirt and a red cap next to the stunning Stormy Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who was 27 at the time.

What followed the meeting is a matter of debate. The energetic blonde assures that they spent the night together, while Trump denies having sexual relations with the actress whom he accuses of being a “con artist”.

Whatever happened in Nevada, the former stripper was later paid $130,000 to keep quiet, just days before the 2016 presidential election. And the payment could make Trump the first former US president to be charged with a criminal offense.

The Republican billionaire said he expects to be “arrested” Tuesday by a New York state court investigating whether he violated campaign finance law. The news was met with irony by Stormy Daniels, who once again used the nickname “little guy” with which she refers to Trump, after the Republican nicknamed her “horse face” on social media.

The tone between the two, according to the actress, was not always so sour. To seduce her, in 2006, Trump told her she was “special” and offered her an appearance on his show “The Apprentice,” which did not materialize despite continued contact, she said.

In 2011, Stormy Daniels first tried to make the details of the encounter public when she tried to sell her testimony to entertainment magazine In Touch for $15,000. The magazine, however, stopped publishing the interview after being threatened with a lawsuit by one of Trump’s closest lawyers, Michael Cohen.

According to the actress, a stranger approached her a short time later in a parking lot in Las Vegas to intimidate her and order her to “forget about Trump.” Daniels was silent, but only until the real estate mogul won the 2016 Republican primary, at which point she resumed contact with the media to try to monetize her story. Michael Cohen, who was nicknamed Trump’s “pit bull”, tried again to buy her silence, as he had already done with playmate Karen McDougal in a similar matter.

Following negotiations, the lawyer paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of pocket under a confidentiality agreement signed on October 28, under the pseudonyms “Peggy Peterson” and “David Dennison.”

“Make America Hot Again”

Trump was elected, and months passed without anything happening, until the Wall Street Journal revealed the transaction in January 2018. At first, Cohen covered for the president, claiming he was never reimbursed.

Meanwhile Stormy Daniels limited herself to emitting a few laughs on a television set. However, the porn star asked the court since March to annul the confidentiality agreement and began to visit the media and strip clubs on a tour called “Make America Horny Again” (“Let’s make the United States hot again”), in allusion to Trump’s own campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again” (“Let’s make the United States great again”).

In October, Daniels published an autobiography titled “Full Disclosure,” in which she says her night with Trump was “the least impressive” of her life and describes her sex uncomplimentarily. Beyond the damage to his image, and the coldness that Melania seems to show him, Trump’s situation worsened on the judicial level.

Investigated for fraud in different cases, the lawyer Cohen agreed to cooperate with the authorities. In August 2018, he admitted to making the payment to the porn actress “at the request” of Trump.

Meanwhile, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who joined the Republican tycoon’s legal team, spoke of more when he admitted live on Fox that the Trump organization did reimburse Cohen for the money.

Trump was forced to admit it, but maintained on Twitter that he did not use “campaign money.” In four years of the process, the former president has not agreed to testify before New York prosecutors.

