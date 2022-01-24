Three decades have passed since the dismemberment of the Soviet Union. Although it is more than enough time to forget any past relationship, no matter how stormy this one has been, Russia has once again set its eyes – and its hands – on Ukraine. It is not the first time that this has happened since its independence in 1991, and who knows if it will be the last. Like an ex who reappears to tell you that you are doing worse with your new partner than with him, Moscow has not forgotten Kiev. Of course, the 7,424 Ukrainians living in the Region do not forget their country either.

This is the case of Ihor Slovik, a 25-year-old who has been living in Murcia for sixteen years. Part of his family is still in the Ukraine; specifically, in the westernmost part, which is the furthest from the conflict. Even so, they attend “with concern” what Ihor considers “another of Putin’s lanterns” to “destabilize and create a situation of uncertainty” that benefits him. For what purpose? “He wants to regain power in the nations that made up the former USSR,” he says while citing the recent cases of Belarus or Kazakhstan as an example.

Border with the West



The “more central” position that Ukraine maintains compared to other former Soviet republics and the fact that it forms a “direct border with the rest of the Western world” make it a much juicier and more strategic target, according to Ihor.

It was the constant military movements on the border between the two nations that sparked off this new episode in the unstable relations between the Kremlin and the Verkhovna Rada, but within the Ukrainian borders there are also differences. Ihor attributes these discrepancies to the effect of “Russian propaganda”, which has permeated certain sectors of the population that welcome Moscow’s annexation of Crimea. However, he is quick to point out that not only “there is no hatred among the population” of the country, but part of it, despite having Russian as their mother tongue, considers itself “Ukrainian through and through.”

However, Ihor warns that “history is cyclical” and that, therefore, “no one can guarantee that something similar to what happened before World War II will not happen again, since the antecedents are there.” In this way, he continues, “it is the responsibility of the Western powers to stop Putin and make it clear where the limits are” insurmountable because, if they do not, “it may not stop in Ukraine.”

The existing tensions between the two nations have already caused “millions of displacements” since 2014 according to Ihor, but “those who wanted to leave have already done so.” He assures that “who continues to live there” -especially in the west of the country, where nationalist sentiment is generalized-, is because he is “willing to die for the cause”. And in the most literal sense of the expression: Ihor explains that the Ukrainian government distributed subsidies to anyone who agreed to receive military training, so there is a bulk of the civilian population prepared, to a greater or lesser extent, to step forward .

Francisco López, UPCT student «I have doubts, but I think I am going to cancel my trip to Kiev; my family will be calmer»

It seemed like a great plan, but it has become a trip that “even the Embassy of Spain in Ukraine recommends not doing right now.” Francisco López Soler, a fourth-year student of Industrial Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), was scheduled to fly to Kiev tomorrow, the country’s capital that right now concentrates the eyes of the entire international community. The reason is a meeting of students belonging to Estiem (Association of European Students of Industrial Engineering), and which Francisco López attended as a delegate and representative of Cartagena and the Polytechnic. He attended, in the past, because the uncertainty derived from the tension between Russia and Ukraine is about to frustrate the plans of this student. “It’s true that I still have my doubts, because I don’t think anything will happen. And less in the capital. But I think I’m going to cancel the trip to Kiev. It would only be necessary to go there and for something to happen to me, ”he reasons.

The family is also influencing this decision, which has spent days trying to convince Francisco that it may not be the best time to visit Ukraine. “The truth is that my parents and grandparents will be much calmer if I don’t go,” he admits with some resignation. “They haven’t put too much pressure on me either. They have simply told me that it would be better if I did not make the trip. It is the voice of experience and prudence, but also of the continuous ‘soniquete’ that the media transfer with the subject. “All this in the end generates doubts and makes you rethink things.”

frustrated illusion



Francisco López was especially excited about this trip, which came after the exams and which offered him the chance to get to know a country he had never set foot in. «We were going to be there until January 31, participating in talks and conferences and with an afternoon dedicated exclusively to tourism. Always with closed groups and in a very organized event”, he explains. “But it is also true that there may be problems with communications or the internet if any incident occurs,” he summarizes. For this student, prevention is better than cure.

By Daniel Vidal.