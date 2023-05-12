Inter Milan is one of the best-known clubs in Italy, currently in the semifinals of the Champions League, facing AC Milan, the other team in the city. The first leg left the Nerazurri team with a foot and a half in the final.
Today we will not talk about this first leg of the semifinals, but about the head of this entity, its president. Today we will show you 10 curiosities that you may not have known about Steven Zhang.
Who is Steven Zhang?
He is a Chinese businessman who graduated in economics, studying in the United States, more specifically at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the son of Zhang Jindong, owner of the company that acquired 40% of the shares of Inter Milan in 2016
When did you become president of the club?
Steven Zhang became the president of Inter Milan in 2018, at just 26 years of age. He is currently 31 years old, he became the youngest president in the history of the Italian club. Replaced Erick Thohir
What were the beginnings of Steven Zhang?
The beginnings of the president of Inter Milan were as an analyst in the financial chain Morgan Stanley. Already in 2016 he entered his father’s company
What have you achieved at Inter Milan?
Leaving aside that already on his first day he cleaned up the club, he has made Inter’s value increase by 41%. In September 2019 he was part of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA). He is the first Chinese representative.
And sportingly?
Since joining the club, he has won several trophies, such as Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup twice in a row. They have also achieved several runners-up such as the Europa League and two in Serie A. Now they are close to Inter Milan playing a Champions League final again
What are your goals?
The president of the Italian team has clear ideas, and wants a modernization of the sports headquarters, to carry out the construction of a new stadium and for the “Inter” brand to expand to the Asian continent.
What players have been signed during your arrival?
Since Steven Zhang arrived at the club, signings have been made that have been of great help for Inter Milan to achieve everything they have achieved. Players like Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku, Eriksen or Alexis Sánchez arrived under his mandate
Its duties?
Steven Zhang’s duties can be summed up in economic matters for the Nerazurri team.
A great businessman despite his young age
And it is that Steven Zhang is achieving great milestones with Inter Milan, the young Chinese businessman is already the richest young businessman in the entire Asian continent
He signed Beppe Marotta
He appointed Beppe Marotta as sports director of Inter in 2018, the Italian, in his previous stage, was the general director of Juventus
