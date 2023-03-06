Stephanie Carhuas She has drawn the attention of many for her resemblance to Melissa Paredes, who participated in the most important beauty pageant in the country years ago: Miss Peru. The young woman is standing out among several missologists and they point her out as one of the favorites to take the crown and represent us in the next miss Universe. There are only a few weeks left to find out who will be the successor to Alessia Rovegno and in this note we will tell you more about her, how old she is and where she is from.

Who is Stephannie Carhuas, the candidate for Miss Peru 2023?

The Miss Peru organization is looking for the heiress of Alessia Rovegno. The competition is close, since many candidates aspire to win the crown, among them, Luciana Fuster and Brenda Serpa. One of the contestants Stephanie Carhuaswho compares her with Melissa Paredes on social networks.

Stephannie Carhuas, the candidate for Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram

The young woman won Miss Teen Model Peru 2018, at just 18 years old, representing Andahuaylas. Out of 30 participants, she was chosen as the winner. She stood out against the competitors from Lambayeque and Iquitos. At that time, she obtained scholarships and air tickets.

Stephannie Carhuas looks like Melissa Paredes

On social platforms, Internet users noticed their great resemblance to Melissa Walls, actress and current host of “Préndete”. In her Instagram photos, many highlight this great similarity and even indicate that she “does not let herself be outshone.”

“I was struck by the beauty”, “‘Steph’, from the bottom of my heart, I hope you win”, “Gorgeous”, “How beautiful and sexy”, are some of the comments. For her part, the model appreciates the expressions of affection from her followers.

Stephannie Carhuas competes for Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram capture

How old is she and what is Stephannie Carhuas studying?

Stephanie Carhuas She is currently Miss Peru Callao 2023 and is competing for the Miss Peru title. She is 23 years old and has the great challenge of standing out among the dozen candidates who are fighting to be the heir to Alessia Rovegno.

On Instagram she describes herself as a “daughter of God” and is studying Medicine. She usually shares her daily activities in her posts, as well as the photo sessions that some agencies do for her.