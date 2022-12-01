Stephanie Frappart becomes the first female referee at the men’s soccer World Cup

Stephanie Frappart in history: Germany-Costa Rica from Qatar 2022 it is the first match in the history of Men’s soccer world cup directed by a female referee. But the 39-year-old French race director arrived at this designation (“When I found out, the emotion was enormous, I didn’t expect it, I’m very proud to represent France at the World Cup,” she said) after a long apprenticeship that has already seen her referee ai Football World Cup, but female (2015) and at Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics (always women’s match: Canada-Australia and Brazil-South Africa)

Who is Stephanie Frappart, first female referee at the men’s soccer World Cup. The anecdote about Guardiola

Stephanie Frappart she became an international referee for FIFA in 2009. A working father, a mother who was a maternal assistant, two brothers who started their career as referees, but then stopped. Instead, she played football, then at 18 her choice changed her life. In 2014 she was she the first woman to referee a Ligue 2 men’s football match between Niort and Brest. During a match between Dijon-Clermont, a footballer asked her: «Should I call you monsieur ou madame?». Frappart: What do you think it looks like?

Who is Stephanie Frappart, first female referee at the World Cup: Super Cup, Champions League with Juventus, a top career

In 2018 another important milestone for Stephanie Frappart: she was the referee of the final of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup between Spain and Japan. The following year, on April 28, 2019, she became the first woman to referee a Serie A match, or rather Ligue 1, the one between Amiens-Strasbourg (0-0). The football world then applauded Stephanie Frappart when she became the first referee in a men’s UEFA Super Cup final on the occasion of Liverpool-Chelsea played at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. The premise for his debut in Europa League (Leicester City vs. Zorja on October 22, 2020).



Stéphanie Frappart (Lapresse)



A few weeks later Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a Champions League match between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv. At the 2020 European Championships won by Italy, she was instead designated as the fourth official. On May 7, 2022, she takes charge of the French Cup final between Nantes and Nice.

And now Germany-Costa Rica of the World Cup in Qatarin a 2022 that saw instead for Italy the first woman referee (Maria Sole Caputi) to take the field in Serie Adreaming one day, perhaps at the 2026 World Cup, of following in the footsteps of Stephanie Frappart.

