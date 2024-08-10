Stefano Sottile holds the Italian flag high in the high jump final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after Gianmarco Tamberi was eliminated. Sottile, 26 years old from Borgosesia, crowns his 20-year career at the Games. He chose the platform at the age of 7, achieving his first success among the cadets in 2013 with 1.98. His journey in the youth categories continues until the Italian junior title in February 2016. In the same period, he achieves his personal best of 2.22 and enters the ‘big boys’. In 2018, he wins the Italian title at the Indoor Championships and in 2019, triumphs at the Bressanone Championships with a new personal best of 2.33, which he holds until the Olympic final.