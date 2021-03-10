Literature and numbers always appear in two worlds. Until human relationships arise. From that moment a friend introduced them, Soledad Quereilhac (44) and her husband Axel Kicillof (48), discovered that they could recreate their own region outside of letters and statistics. At the end they married and two children (León and Andrés).

The other more complex space remained: the public function that shakes the coexistence. Soledad had a quiet activity as an adjunct researcher at Conicet. His energies emerged as a taekwondo black belt and cultivated patient listening to tangos, his musical weakness.

He did not have a political career. It still occurs as a researcher and literary critic. He also has a PhD from the UBA. Adds Head of Practical Works on Problems of Argentine Literature at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters (UBA). It includes his participation in the Institute of Argentine and American History Doctor Emilio Ravignani (UBA-Conicet).

Where do prose and vaccines intersect? Quereilhac was part of the faculty in the chair of Beatriz Sarlo, Argentine Literature II, in that faculty. Admiration or interest, the truth is that the Buenos Aires first lady ended up involved in a request to the famous writer to inoculate Sputnik.

This Tuesday, with Sarlo’s statement, Kicillof’s wife felt that the public function does not have the same interpretive lightness of a literary work. It can be risky. To the point of a court case.

Quickly declaring, her husband has just come out to define responsibilities. In this case relatives. The document says: “On 01/26 at the press conference on the epidemiological situation held in Villa Gesell, the Governor Kicillof announced that 100 vaccines would be allocated for the awareness campaign summoning referents of culture, sports, intellectuals to be publicly vaccinated with the aim of generating trust ”.

This would be the eventual exculpatory preamble. “Since 01/22, different media have spoken with referents from different areas to summon them to participate in the mass dissemination campaign. One of the names that emerged in the different exchanges was that of Beatriz Sarlo, who fulfilled the requirement of belonging to one of the privileged groups established by the Vaccination Campaign Over 60 years old, to be a prominent personality in the field of culture and the academy with a wide trajectory and recognition and a political orientation not close to that of the Government of the Province ”, the official report continues.

“With this idea in mind, Carlos Díaz, through Soledad Quereilhac, contacted the Editorial Director of Siglo XXI (publisher that publishes the works of Kicillof, Quereilhac and Sarlo), on 01/22, to ask him about the opportunity to send him to Sarlo the possibility of joining the aforementioned awareness campaign. Díaz contacted Sarlo via email on 01/22 at 12:16 PM to comment on the initiative. In the email you can read: “It is a well thought out campaign (that is, they are not going to use it for political use, but clearly it is the campaign in favor of the vaccination of the Province of BA)”. “It’s all” to the right, “nothing tricks,” completes the first part.

It sets out the legality of the act. “Nothing tricky ”, as would be the Vip Vaccination in the Ministry of Health, to cite a nearby disgraceful case.

Soledad’s contribution, according to the same source, was of “good will.” A collaboration outside the official structure of the Vaccination Plan. He does not hold a position in the provincial administration.

Until the beginning of the COVID pandemic, I was almost absorbed in the direction of a UBACyT project of young researchers on literature and the press in Argentina from the 1870-1940 period. The most brilliant period of economic and human development in Argentina. Defeated in political terms by the electoral fraud of the conservative system and the oligarchic character of the ruling elites. Soledad did not interfere in those labyrinths. From that period he published several articles. The references are to the relationships between literature, popular science, and “fin-de-siècle occultism.”

All at a good distance from the solid political formation that Sarlo exhibits. The bond is on another plane. Academic and, also, because they publish in the same firm Siglo XXI Editores. Hence, the connection was through Carlos Díaz, who directs the publication of Sarlo’s works.

There is still no record of the degree of affectation that this episode of the vaccination invitation can cause in the provincial government.

A few weeks ago, when Kicillof was vaccinated in terms of campaign, he uploaded this post: “Let’s not let media disinformation, for political purposes, ruin our health”.

Soledad has learned the first lesson, with a headache. Beyond the sanatorium speeches, including those of her own husband.