Loud pop music. A clap sounds and the camera clicks begin. sophia solomon She poses with ease in a bathing suit, exhibiting the same confidence with which she aspires to be the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Venezuela.

This event is more than just a beauty pageant in a country with seven Miss Universe queens (1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009 and 2013) and six from the miss World (1955, 1981, 1984, 1991, 1995 and 2011) and, despite an economic crisis that lasted a decade, it continues to paralyze millions in front of TV.

“As in other countries, soccer is very important, here it is very important to be a beauty queen (…), it is a feeling and for me it is very beautiful,” she says in an interview with AFP Sofía, whose application caused a stir in social networks and in the press months after the event scheduled for December.

The model Sofía Salomón preparing for a photo session. Photo: AFP

This 25-year-old model hopes that this “echo” will give trans people “visibility” in a very conservative society.

“I was in a restaurant here in Caracas and a person told me: ‘Hey! Are you Sofía Salomón, the transgender girl who is going to participate in Miss Venezuela?’. That is already echoing (…) and that’s what it’s all about: giving visibility to what nobody talks about,” he comments after the photo session.

“All eyes are on what happens at the Miss Venezuela”, aim. “For me to be there would be making history.”

Last year, he competed in Thailand in the Miss International Queen, the largest beauty pageant for trans women, and placed in the top six.

“There were many messages on social networks” from people who wanted him to “participate in another contest,” he narrates. “Now that Miss Universe and Miss World accept transgender girls, this possibility opens for me to participate in Miss Venezuela”.

It should be noted that Ángela Ponce broke barriers when in 2018, as Miss Spain, she was the first trans woman in Miss Universe.

Ángela Ponce represented Spain at Miss Universe 2018. Photo: AFP

“Message for society”

sophia solomon he enters into total concentration when a clap from his image consultant, Jordys Charles, tells him that the photographer will start clicking.

The countdown advances: the applications for Miss Venezuela will close on May 31 and each applicant will be evaluated later to select the misses.

“Since I can remember, I have had the support of my father, my mother and my entire family (…). I had an excellent childhood full of respect, love, and thus everything becomes easier, because you you can show society who you really are,” she says.

Born in Ciudad Bolívar, in the south of the country, she has modeled in Spain and Mexico and has a young clothing brand: Diva by me, Sofía Salomón.

Sofía Salomón, who wants to be in Miss Venezuela, poses in a photo session. Photo: AFP

Not everyone is that lucky.

“Being trans in Venezuela is hell for many people”, laments Richelle Briceño, trans woman and activist.

“The opportunity that Miss Sofía Salomón has is a message for society (…). Despite the fact that Venezuela It is a highly conservative country (…), trans people here survive and prevail in the good sense of the word, because we occupy spaces”, applauds this lawyer.

Richelle Briceno is a woman dedicated to activism for several years. In Venezuela, she has been one of the most representative faces that has been in constant defense of the rights of people from the LGTBIQ+ community.

“It has always been like this,” says Sofía Salomón

Argentina was a pioneer in Latin America in 2012 with a gender identity law, a trail followed by Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador or Peru. Venezuela it does not have legislation in this regard and only allows name changes and even, in this process, there are common obstacles from officials, as denounced by LGBTIQ+ organizations.

“Everyone has made progress in recognizing gender identity and Venezuela has remained stagnant in obscurantism,” Briceño emphasizes.

Sofía Salomón, for example, has dual nationality: Venezuelan-Colombian. The documents of her in Colombia, unlike what happens in Venezuela, acknowledge their gender identity.

LGBTIQ+ groups have also unsuccessfully demanded legislation on equal marriage or homosexual families.

In this context, it hopes to positively influence: “No matter what happens, I will continue to be a successful woman. It has always been like this,” manifest.