DC Comics has a wide variety of characters to suit everyone like Strange. Many have become pop culture icons, while others had a much shorter life in the world of cartoons. That is the case of snowflamea drug-dealing villain who got his powers from doing cocaine.

He appeared for the first and only time in the comic.”New Guardians #2″ (1988), during the confrontation between the DEA and the Medellín Cartel. A testimony of the social impact caused by the discourse against drugs at that time, which even reached the world of American comics.

Snowflame surprised readers with her powers, the origin of which was never disclosed. His super strength stood out, super speed, reflexes, immunity to pain, creation of psychokinetic flames, the possibility of drugging his rivals by touching them. However, said characteristics were not enough to save him from his fate.

The villain faced RAM without imagining that the guardian would throw him into a shed full of chemicals that synthesized the drug. The impact caused an explosion, marking the end of his days as a dealer.

Cover of “The new guardians #2”. Photo: DC Comics

The “New Guardians” series was canceled 7 issues later and DC Comics has shown no interest in remembering or reviving Snowflame. A wise decision considering that the character was of Colombian nationality and could receive criticism for reinforcing stereotypes.