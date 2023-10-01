Who is Simone Ferrante: Pamela Prati’s 19-year-old boyfriend, guest on Domenica In

Pamela Prati is a guest this afternoon on Domenica In, 1 October 2023, in Mara Venier’s studio, where years ago she spoke about Mark Caltagirone and his children. Now the showgirl, having archived the case that she held for months, has a new boyfriend. Her name is Simone Ferrante and she is 19 years old. “I dreamed of you like you dream of the rose and the wind,” wrote the showgirl on Instagram, posting a photo in the company of a man who looked very young.

But who is Pamela Prati’s boyfriend? His name is Simone Ferrante, he is a model and he is 19 years old: he is therefore 45 years younger than Pamela. The two were seen together in Rome and in the streets of the historic center they were seen hugging, kissing and exchanging knowing glances. The age difference therefore does not seem to be a big problem.

“I hate the word toy-boy. People are not toys, and age is ultimately just a question of the mind and education to love one another,” Prati had said in the past. In the photos published by Chi Pamela Prati and Simone Ferrante have dinner together and then exchange tender effusions on the street like any couple. Pamela Prati has thus found the right way to console herself after the difficult years of the scandal with her fake boyfriend Mark Caltagirone. The showgirl is also in the cast of the new edition of Tale e Quale Show.

“My destiny is to always love you, I hope you can always be there. My destiny is that your kisses always reach me. Always live in my body. It is my destiny to love you so much. Because this was our luck. It’s my destiny, you drive me crazy,” Pamela wrote, posting a photo of the Colosseum. Simone Ferrante is a nineteen-year-old model, originally from Caserta, who works for a fashion agency and has several acquaintances in the world of entertainment.