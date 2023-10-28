Who is Simona Izzo: the wife of Ricky Tognazzi, competitor of Dancing with the Stars 2023

Simona Izzo is the wife of Ricky Tognazzi, current competitor on Dancing with the Stars 2023. They are one of the most loved and close-knit couples in the show. Actress, writer, voice actress, director, Simona Izzo is often a guest and commentator on television talk shows, bringing her sympathy and competence. Born Simonetta Izzo, she was born in Rome on 22 April 1953.

Daughter of the voice actor and dubbing director Renato Izzo, she began her career in the world of entertainment as a voice actress from an early age, winning the Nastro d’Argento in 1990 for her dubbing of Jacqueline Bisset in the film Scenes of Class Struggle in Beverly Hills. His directorial debut, however, came in 1986, directing the film Words and Kisses together with his sister Rosella. Then in 1994 you directed Sentimental Maniacs, which earned you the David di Donatello as best debut director. Then, in 2017, you directed Leave me forever and with your husband Ricky Tognazzi you directed the successful Canale 5 dramas, L’amore torn and Wake up my love. Simona Izzo, among other things, also took part in the first edition of Beijing Express and in 2016 she made her debut as a theater playwright with the show Figli, mariti, amore.

Private life

In 1975 she married Antonello Venditti, with whom she had her son Francesco, now also an actor and voice actor. In 1978 the couple divorced, and Simona Izzo later revealed that Antonello cheated on her: “If my beautiful husband had cheated on me with a more beautiful woman, of a certain calibre, even with a degree… ok fine, I’m okay with that.” , I would respect that. I would have gotten over it. But not with someone like that. Absolutely not!”. Today Simona Izzo and Antonello Venditti are back on good terms.

Subsequently she had an affair with Maurizio Costanzo but in 1995 she married Ricky Tognazzi, her current partner in life and at work for almost 40 years. “Our life is a festival of love, events, passions and we are the directors of this life. We call ourselves “the Tognizzo circus”, there are children, four dogs, the trainer is Ricky. He claims that I am the tiger, the lioness, but who is in charge, believe me, it is him, with this British air of a natural leader, who doesn’t have to shout to get things”, she declared. She has never made a secret of suffering from mood disorders and being bipolar. Simona Izzo voiced the “hating smurf” in The Smurfs. She also admitted that she had resorted to cosmetic surgery and that she was proud of it.

Ricky Tognazzi was born on May 1, 1955 in Milan. The son of two actors, he was married to Flavia Toso, with whom he had a daughter, Sarah, before finding his true love: Simona!