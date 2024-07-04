Ana Carolinai Ana Carolina – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/ananunes12/ 04/07/2024 – 7:00

Investor Silvio Tini de Araújo is banned by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) from holding a position as an administrator or fiscal advisor for publicly-held companies listed on the stock exchange. The ban is a punishment for an insider trading case, when someone shares privileged information about companies that impacts their shares.

The case also involves operators Caio Galli Carneiro and Júlio César da Silveira Rossi. They were punished with fines.

Those punished may also appeal to the National Financial System Appeals Council (CRSFN).

Who is Silvio Tini de Araujo?

A São Paulo native and businessman, currently 75 years old, Silvio Tini’s fortune is estimated at R$3.8 billion, according to the latest Forbes list. In 1982, Tini founded the Bonsucex Group, which holds stakes in several publicly traded companies, including Alpagartas, Terra Santa (agriculture), Paranapanema (copper), Banco Pan, Gerdau and Bombril.

Alpagartas is the owner of the Havaianas sandal brand. Tini has a 10% stake in the company.

At the end of May, Bonsucex acquired a total of 4,150,785 common shares of IRB (Brazilian Reinsurance Institute), which represents 5.045% of the company’s share capital.

With the acquisition, Tini became the third largest shareholder of IRB, overtaking Luiz Barsi Filho, the largest individual Brazilian investor in B3. The first two are Bradesco Seguros, with 15.9%, and Itaú Seguros, with 11.6% of the capital.

Earlier this year, Tini also won a case involving Esh Theta Capital and the majority shareholders of Terra Santa. The shareholders, representing almost 90% of the company’s capital, called an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to deliberate on Esh’s request to prevent Tini and Bonsucex – which holds 45% of Terra Santa’s capital – from participating in the company’s EGMs. The shareholders rejected the proposal and voted to maintain Tini’s political rights within the company.

Esh, with a minority stake, claimed that Tini did not comply with obligations imposed by the regulations of the B3 Market Arbitration Chamber.

According to the Bonsucex group website, Tini has a bachelor’s degree in Legal and Economic Sciences, a degree and postgraduate degree in Civil Law from Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado – FAAP, with an extension in Macroeconomics from the New York Institute of Finance – NYIF.

The process

On Tuesday, the 2nd, the Securities and Exchange Commission concluded the trial of Silvio Tini de Araújo for allegedly transmitting relevant information not yet disclosed to the market, which violates the duty of confidentiality, in relation to transactions involving shares issued by Alpargatas SA, a company in which Tini acted as a board member.

The board unanimously decided to “temporarily disqualify Tini from holding the position of director or fiscal advisor of a publicly-held company, distribution system entity or other entities that require authorization or registration with the CVM for a period of 60 months (5 years). Tini must therefore step down from his position as advisor at Alpagartas and Terra Santa.

The CVM case also involved Caio Galli Carneiro, then an operator at Bradesco SA Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, and Júlio César da Silveira Rossi, a former colleague at Caio Galli’s trading desk at the brokerage firm, for alleged use of privileged information, a practice known as insider trading. They were each fined R$200,000.

The defense

When contacted by IstoÉ Dinheiro, Silvio Tini responded through his lawyer in the CVM case, Alfredo Sérgio Lazzareschi Neto. According to Lazzareschi, they will file an appeal with the CRSFN, where the case must be fully reanalyzed. “The panel acknowledged that no privileged information about the company was transmitted, but, contradictorily, convicted the accused,” the note says. “There are several other procedural issues that were not analyzed by the CVM Panel.”

Check out the full defense note:

“The CVM had already analyzed the case by two different Superintendencies and, unanimously, determined the archiving of the process due to a total lack of evidence and/or indications of use of privileged information. Surprisingly, the case was reopened years later without any change in the factual status, now only to convict Mr. Silvio.

The Board acknowledged that no privileged information about the company was transmitted, but contradictorily, it convicted the defendants for “using” information that was admittedly not transmitted. For this reason alone, the conviction is not sustainable.

An appeal may still be filed with the National Financial System Appeals Council (CRSFN). In the appeal, the case will be completely reanalyzed, mainly from the perspective that different CVM bodies have taken completely opposite approaches, so that the issue is one of interpretation of the content of a telephone conversation and, in case of doubt, the presumption is of innocence (“in dubio pro reo”).

There are several other procedural issues that were not analyzed by the CVM Board (for example, refusal to produce fundamental evidence for Mr. Silvio’s defense), which will eventually result in legal challenges, if necessary.”