Sheynnis Palacios is the new miss Universe 2023. The model managed to become a trend on different social networks after her performance in the international beauty pageant. Given this, users were surprised and searched for Sheynnis’ name on the various social networks on the Internet, even managing to increase the number of her followers. In this note we tell you everything about Sheynnis Palacios.

Sheynnis Palacios kept a low profile during his reign in his country until he arrived in El Salvador. Photo: Instagram / Sheynnis Palacios

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Universe 2023 Competition LIVE on YouTube: this is the new queen

Who is Sheynnis Palacios and why did she cause surprise at the Miss Universe?

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo She is a 23-year-old model and promoter. Palacios is the first woman to win the three most important beauty pageants in Nicaragua. In fact, it is the first time in history that the Central American country manages to qualify beyond the top 10 and win a universal crown.

Since Sheynnis arrived in El Salvador, the beauty queen managed to be the protagonist of several Miss Universe prediction rankings, including the most recognized ones, such as Sash Factor, Missology and Pageanthology.

Sheynnis Palacios at Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: Who won Miss Universe 2023? Meet the new queen and what country she is from

How was the coronation of Sheynnis Palacios at Miss Universe 2023?

After qualifying for the top 3 for the first time, the representative of Nicaragua answered a question together with her colleagues from Australia and Thailand. The three beauty queens were asked which woman they would like to be and why. After a long commercial break, the jury deliberated and chose Australia as the second runner-up.

Finally, the international beauty pageant ended with Sheynnis Palacios as the brand new universal queen of 2023. Owner of her emotions, Palacios did not hide her tears and took her first catwalk, leaving a mark in history.

#Sheynnis #Palacios #Universe #trend #social #networks