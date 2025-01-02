“It’s the most practical thing. Christian [Casas] He is an incredible businessman, a numbers guy, the smartest. A coconut, come on. And my sister is a super smart woman and has people skills. In addition, they have experience in the field and know how it works.” This is how Mario Casas spoke a few years ago, in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fairabout the reasons that had led him to work surrounded by his family, to which his brother, Óscar Casas, would be added as the protagonist of his debut in the role of director.

That “super-smart” sister is none other than Sheila Casas, the same one who has made headlines for having welcomed 2025 with her partner and eating kisses. The difference is that His new idyll is not someone unknown to the general public. On the contrary, this is a man who has spent 2024 quite emotional on a sentimental level but who seems to have become excited again about having found love: Álvaro Muñoz Escassi.

The rider surprised when, after his separation from María José Suárez and his affair with Hiba Abouk, he proclaimed to the four winds his passion with Sheila, a key figure in his family’s life, both privately and publicly, given that It is one of the most active on social networks, having earned the status of influencersince the year has started with nearly 450,000 followers on Instagram who have witnessed their job conversion over time.

Because her ability to pose as a model with various outfits and her enjoyment of getaways and trips around the world – not for nothing did she just spend the Christmas holidays in the Dominican Republic – was, in the beginning, not at all what it seemed like. I would have life in store. Not even because of his brother’s early fame could it be intuited that someone who studied Law at the Complutense University of Madrid a gap would be made between jet set of the Spanish film industry.

Although he tried. Like his three brothers —Christian appeared in series such as summer grandmother, central hospital, The boarding school, The one that is coming either Tell me how it happened—, it was the interpretation that knocked on the door of Sheila’s future, working as a child in various television advertisements and, later, in minor roles, such as in the film 53 days of winter. Additionally, in 2018 she played Melindra in two episodes of the series The Continental.

However, his biggest role was behind the cameras. Even behind the actors. Thanks to her profession as a lawyer, Sheila Casas, born at the end of November 1987—she is one year younger than Mario—, For years he has managed all the legal aspects, both image and work, of his brothers and, furthermore, he has acted as a representative for all of them, helping them behind the scenes to build their current careers as renowned actors.

Restless woman, her tasks have changed over time. And they continue to do it. On his Instagram account, where he describes himself as “of Galician blood, Catalan culture and Madrid customs”, because of the places in which he was born, grew up and made a name for himself, it appears that he is “taking [la carrera de] Psychology”. And to this we must add that she has added the work of a businesswoman to her resume.

Sheila founded her own company back in 2011, although that adventure did not work out particularly well. and ended up closing the following year. However, his foray into the world of hospitality has prospered, as he immersed himself in the business of a bar in Madrid, in the Chueca neighborhood, which is called El Bosque das Meigas. Likewise, working on television and being another recognizable face of her family has never been a problem for her.

For example, she was one of the winners of one of the biggest awards in the program’s edition there you in which he participated several years ago. Much later, she demonstrated her dancing skills—something she had also done in a television movie—in dancing with the stars. And, for those Telecinco viewers, it will be one of the new faces that they have learned, since he collaborates in the program AfternoonAR, where in fact his current partner, Escassi, made a public declaration of love.

In fact, Sheila’s love life has been the headline of several news stories. Starting with one of his longest relationships, the one he had with Toño González, who was a tronista Women and Men and Vice Versaand going through her love affairs with the actor Adrián Pedraja, who gained notoriety thanks to his role in the series The secret of Puente Viejoor those she had with the Italian Angelo Madonia, with whom she kissed in one of the programs Dancing with the stars, or with the model and former participant of The island of temptationsAlejandro Pérez Moro.