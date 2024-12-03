In contact sports there have always been fighters with a special aura. People who do not need to talk more to sell, but rather their very presence intimidates and create a halo around them. In mixed martial arts (MMA) it happens with two excellent athletes, Alex Pereira and Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0). These guys don’t even speak English, they express everything from the octagon.

Rakhmonov’s case is even more impressive, since, in addition to being undefeated, has never needed the action of judges. In his 18 fights as a professional he has finished each and every one of his opponents (10 by submission and 8 by KO). Everyone has their eyes on him, as they see him as a future champion. In fact, his next fight was going to be for the welterweight title (170 pounds or 77.1 kilos), but the current monarch, Belal Muhammad, was injured. Now he has to maintain his undefeated record and his rank as the next challenger against another undefeated promise, Ian Gary (15-0) at UFC 310.

Starting from the beginning, Rakhmonov would begin training combat sambo, and at the age of 18 he debuted in the amateur field of MMA with, curiously, a defeat. In 2014 he made his professional debut, and since then his rise has been unstoppable. With 12 victories under his belt, he would reach the UFC in 2020, debuting against Alex Oliveira, whom submitted in the first round.

Although his record of finishes already supported it, his first great performance in the American company came in his third fight within this one. With an impressive spinning kick he finished off Carlston Harris, a finish that caught everyone’s attention. From that point they began to label him as possible contender. From there, the Kazakh continued to prevail over his rivals and detractors who thought he would never arrive.









After that he would submit the veteran Neil Magny and have a disputed fight with Geoff Neal, in what seemed like it would be his first decision victory. However, in the last seconds he received a standing guillotine that ended the fight. In his last clash he played the executioner of a legend of the category by subdue Stephen Thompson. The lack of clear challengers in the division, and the great expectation about Rakhmonov, made him receive the championship call, although Belal’s injury has delayed his moment.

In front of him he will have another prospect in the division, who, unlike the Kazakh, likes to talk outside the cage. Ian Machado Garry also comes undefeated and with a striking (foot punch) that can cause problems for Rakhmonov, since he has been seen taking hits in previous fights. Despite this, Shavkat seems to have more tools and is a betting favorite. Whatever happens, of this fight the next challenger will emerge to the throne held by Belal Muhammad.