Who is Shari, singer competing in Sanremo Giovani 2022

Who is Shari, singer competing in Sanremo Giovani 2022? She is an artist born in 2002, born in the province of Gorizia, precisely in Monfalcone. You participate in the final of Sanremo Giovani. This great opportunity will therefore be played to get among the Big of Sanremo 2023. The six winners of tonight, December 16, will in fact land at the Ariston. Shari brings the song Sotto voce to this final. She moved to Udine with her family and at the age of 7 she already had very clear ideas about her future: she would become a singer. She starts taking piano lessons and writing her own songs.

Shari begins attending The Groove Factory music school, and attends various workshops to improve her singing, including that of the famous author Bungaro. Her name is Shari Boring, but everyone knows her simply as Shari. The general public already knows her for having taken part in Tu yes que vales, when she was 13, and then thanks to the duets with Salmo in The Fallen Angel and with Fedez.

At the age of 12 he took part in VideoLive Festival, leaving everyone speechless with a cover by Christina Aguilera. In 2015 Shari is at Tu si que vales, wowing the judges with her performance of The sound of The silence. After this experience she is noticed by the singing duo Benji and Fede and she is also invited by the Il Volo trio to accompany them on tour around Italy. She tries to join Amici but does not pass the selections. You now have the great opportunity of Sanremo Giovani 2022 with the song Sotto voce. Already very popular, Shari is following on Instagram by over 65 thousand people.

Streaming and TV

We have seen who Shari is, but where to see Sanremo Giovani 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The final of the competition will be broadcast, as mentioned, tonight – Friday 16 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.