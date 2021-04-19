Surely you already threw the first preview of his film in Youtube and you were left thinking, who is this new character? Well, that trailer doesn’t reveal much, rather it makes you feel like it’s the least Marvel you’ve ever seen. To give you a better idea, we are going to tell you who Shang-Chi is.

Shang-chi he was raised by his father – Fu Manchu – for being a ruthless assassin, however, our hero realized this and decided not to go down that path after his first mission. This character whose angle falls mainly on martial arts, has teamed up with other heroes from Marvel Like the same Iron fist.

To better understand who it is Shang-chi it is necessary to travel almost 50 years in time and notice that its first appearance was in Special Marvel Editiony with the name of Master of Kung-Fu in December 1973. His (creative) parents were Steve Englehart Y Jim starling, two renowned artists from the house of ideas during the 70s.

The popularity of Shang-chi It is mainly because martial arts had a ‘boom’ during the 70’s in the United States and Bruce Lee was an icon at that time. But, all that was many years ago, during the 90s and part and first decade of the 2000s, it had some appearances and until then.

What version of Shang Chi will we see in the MCU?

As we mentioned at the beginning, to know who it is Shang-chi you need to understand who your father is. At first the man who raised our hero was known as Fu Manchu, but how Marvel lost the rights, in more recent stories they renamed it as Zheng Zu, an ancient Chinese sorcerer who found the secret of immortality.

By this it should be understood that Shang-chi It has been rewritten several times and that it is not only the character that stayed in the 70’s, it also depends on the writer who changes a little (or a lot) the presentation or origin of the character. What we found is that the next movie version of Marvel studios is based on that of Battlegrounds.

For those who do not know, Battlegrounds it was an event of Marvel in 2015 where many stories restarted and among them was that of Shang-Chi. In this continuity, he is the exiled son of the Emperor Zheng Zu, Master of the Ten Rings, a martial arts school that uses mystical powers and techniques based on the powers of the ten rings of the Mandarin.

Let us not lose sight of the relevance of Shang-chiIn the comics at least, he goes beyond his martial arts stories. This character has space in stories like House of M, which is the moment when the Scarlet Witch decides that there will be no more mutants in the house of ideas.

Who will be Shang Chi in the movie?

Who is it Shan-Chi in the film that will be released in theaters in the United States on September 3, 2021? The answer is simple, it’s about the actor Simu liu who is known for his roles in Pacific rim in 2013, then Women is losers in 2021 and now in this Marvel movie.

Where the actor of Shang-chi It is on television, since it has paraded in various roles from 2012 to 2021 in at least 15 productions, where it stands out Kim’s Convenience. With this perhaps you can already give yourself a better idea of ​​what Simu liu can do as an actor.

We’ll see how this movie fares, which is an important part of the fourth phase of the MCU And that might well give us a good idea of ​​what really awaits us in the not-too-distant future for Marvel Studios.



