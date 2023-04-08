Sergio Gjurinovic He is, at 37, one of the most prolific Peruvian actors. His acting debut was with the film “Gods” (2007), by director Josué Méndez, and, despite the fact that his portfolio includes several films and plays, the public keeps him in mind for his characters in “Así es la vida” (2009), “The Return of Lucas” (2016) “Back to the neighborhood” (2017), “Maricucha” (2022). He has now just been announced as the new role in “Luz de Luna 3”, a novel starring André Silva and Vanessa Silva.

Who is Sergio Gjurinovic?

His full name is Sergio Pedro Nicolas Gjurinovic Pacheco and was born on March 20, 1986. His parents are Jaime Alejandro Gjurinovic Canevaro and María Rosario Pacheco de Zela, he has three siblings: María del Rosario Alejandra, Jaime Pablo Emilio and Andrés Vladimir. As a curious fact, Sergio Gjurinovic is 1.71 m tall, and is grateful that there are “the shoes that increase your height”.

Despite the fact that he made his debut before cameras at the age of 12 in the children’s program “Chiquitoons” (1998, Latina), along with Juan Carlos Rey de Castro (actor of “Brujas” (2022) and “Sres. papis” (2019 ), among others), in addition to some commercials for TV, Sergio Gjurinovic He studied Communication Sciences at the University of Lima and decided to act in “Dioses” after participating in a workshop with Leonardo Torres (protagonist of the play “Doce hombres en pugna” (2013), directed by Ricardo Morán).

After the success of the film, Sergio Gjurinovic participated in another seven films, the best known being “Rocanrol 68”, Gonzalo Benavente’s first film, with Gisela Ponce de León, Manuel Gold, Jesús Alzamora and Leslie Shaw.

Sergio Gjurinovic and Vania Accinelli also starred in the horror film “La cara del diablo” (2014), directed by Frank Pérez Garland and written by Vanessa Saba.

Sergio Gjurinovic’s last film credit is the drama “Píxeles de familia” (2019), by Gerardo Ruiz Miñán, with Wendy Vásquez, Paul Vega, Yvonne Frayssinet, Jackie Vásquez, Lissete Chávez and Katheryne Benavides.

Sergio Gjurinovic in “Moonlight 3”

The third and final season of “Luz de Luna”, produced by Michelle Alexander, introduced Sergio Gjurinovic and Priscila Espinoza as the new actors joining the novel. The actor revealed that his character, Francisco, will have a visual disability.

“I appreciate that there is a space in which the minority can be made visible with all the respect that is being done in ‘Luz de Luna 3’. Francisco is struggling to be independent and give color to his life despite the darkness.. I have great pleasure in being part of this story, ”he expressed to Más Espectáculos.

The advances of “Luz de Luna 3”, which will be released on April 11, suggest that Sergio Gjurinovic’s character will face León (André Silva) for the love of Bella (Mayella Lloclla). As is remembered, Sergio and Mayella starred in “The Return of Lucas” and their good chemistry led to the suspicion of a real romance, a situation that the actress ruled out: “Despite the fact that friendship between two people is the first step to be a couple, we have not reached that far”, he told Magaly TeVe magazine.

In which plays did Sergio Gjurinovic work?

The list of characters Sergio Gjurinovic developed in theater is much broader than his performances on television and film. Likewise, he has given different workshops such as “Theatrical Montage” and “Approach to acting” in La Plaza.

“The boy in the last row” (2010).

“Automatic (2011).

“The language of sirens” (2012).

“Chimoc in Machu Picchu” (2012).

“Happy Birthday Chick” (2013).

“What we know” (2013).

“Merry Christmas Chimoc” (2014).

“Confusions” (2014).

“What the butler saw” (2014).

“An epistolary fraud” (2014).

“Boy meets girl” (2015).

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2015).

“Any City” (2015).

Do you want to be with me?” (2015).

“Much Ado About Nothing” (2017-2018).

“San Bartolo” (2018).

Sergio Gjurinovic acted in the works “San Bartolo” and “Much ado por nada”. Photo: Sergio Gjurinovic/Instagram

