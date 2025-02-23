02/23/2025



Accredited Fondista of world size and specialist in almost all distances, either on the track and now also en route, Selemon Bareganew champion of the Zurich Marathon of Seville (2:05:15), is a 25 -year -old Ethiopian athlete (it was born on January 20, 2000) whose greatest achievement is the gold medal conquered in the 10,000 meters of the Tokyo games. In addition, its shocking service sheet, the one of a world athletics figure of whose premiere in the 42 kilometers has been able to enjoy the Hispanic marathon, contemplates in the Cob -track championship A gold (Serbia, 2022), a silver (Birmingham, 2018) and a bronze (Glasgow, 2024) in the 3,000 meters; as well as a silver in the 5,000 in the 2019 Outdoor World Cup, in Doha; and a world bronze in the 10,000 in Budapest in 2023.

Until he has done so in Sevillehis curriculum did not register any marathon, but he had already completed three stockings. In 2022, in Newcastlesigned 1:00:39 and in 2023 and 2024 he doubled in the Valencia with records of 57:50 (fourth classified) and 58:57 (sixth), respectively. In addition, CROSSES has also run, he was a 20 of 5,000 world champion in 2016, national champion of the 10,000 meters in 2019 and in the Diamond League It gathers seven victories.

For Barega to debut in the Spanish capital, from the organization of the Zurich Marathon They have had to work hard, with conversations that have prolonged for more than a year, waiting for Ethiopian to decide his baptism in the 42 kilometers. The African, by the way, premiered a new sports firm in SevilleLi-no. He came for the victory and for the record of the test, established at 2:03:27 by his Training partner of Sleeta in 2024. And since he could not beat it (he stayed very soon without hares and that partly conditioned his career his career ), There he has a good reason to return to the Spanish capital whenever he wants.

Barega’s partial times

In his first tribute to Filipides, Selemon bArega covered the first five kilometers of the tour in 14 minutes and 19 seconds; The 10K, at 28:45; 15K, in 43:18; The average, at 1:01:45; 25K, at 1:13:08; The 30K, in 1.27: 26; 35k, at 1:42:03; and the 40K, at 1:57:43. A victory with much authority of yours, but without that precious added value of the plusmarca. The benefits of the Sevillian circuit have already proven firsthand but also the difficulties of a very hard test when, from kilometers 35, the fuel tank is exhausted.