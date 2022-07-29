He looks at me with the face of a child you told me no, in the end we won’t go to the park. I explain to him that we are recording an interview and that there is already too much noise in that cockpit. But at a certain point the interview ends and he lights up: “So now we can go, yeah?”And get your foot down on the gas. Ferrari FXX, Fiorano circuit, January 2015. A thousand horses and a man of twenty-eight and a half who enjoys making the world slide past the doors at absurd speed. Sebastian Vettel it’s not all there, but it is “also” here. I have been lucky enough to get into a racing car with several drivers and have never seen such a light in their eyes.

For some, Sebastian has always been a “young old“. Someone who sought the pleasure of vinyl records even before they became fashionable, who loved vintage cars and enjoyed messing with them in the workshop, even if applied mechanics were not exactly his forte. One who has always hated social media and unlike Kimi Raikkonen he was not persuaded by his wife (but after all, Hanna is very different from Minttu) to open an Instagram profile, except to announce his retirement from Formula One. After sixteen years, which, they tell me, is the average length of a marriage in Italy.

He did not understand them, the social networks, he did not want to understand them. She told me: “But why do we have to tell what we do on Facebook. Out of business duty – I don’t like them either – I replied: because they allow us to reach four and a half million fans all over the world. But he didn’t seem to care much for what everyone was doing. He shied away from protocols, he showed up late even when Sergio Marchionne was waiting for him – that he was not happy – and drove the logisticians crazy with his requests to ride a bicycle in Tokyo traffic. When he won the 2018 Canadian GP, ​​Maurizio Arrivabene called me, pretending to be desperate, from the VIP room of the Montreal airport: this one has taken off his shoes and is spinning in (white) socks and shorts listening to toto Cotugno at full volume …

He was a colleague, a good colleague, even if it didn’t always go smoothly and not only between me and him. I remember moments of tension, complaints, sudden stumbling blocks, incomprehensible obstinations and press conferences conducted not exactly according to the dictates of the briefings. But I also remember the enthusiasm with which, after his first victory in Ferrari, he wanted to stay with the mechanics in the garage while they dismounted, to help out as he did in Red Bull, and then to have dinner in their hotel. One of the boys at a certain point asked him, in Italian: but who are you really? He replied, in our language: I am one of you.

He was good at making himself loved, but it didn’t always work and especially not with everyone. I believe that at the end of 2018 he was also (perhaps above all) a stellar penalty to keep him in the team, just under a hundred million, in the event of early termination of the contract. They reproached him for training little and badly and for being a little too mushy. Then there is the story of the Hockenheim incident, when he ended up in the wards when he was administering the race. I never wanted to say it before, but there are those who swear that from that moment it was no longer him. After all, he was careless only in appearance, I saw him cry for a lost world championship or for a race that went wrong due to a suspension plate mounted upside down. And he had that boyish way of reacting to what he believed to be injustices, whether it was the denied victory at Montreal 2019 or the composition of football teams in an amateur tournament.

Now I don’t want to be a phenomenon, but I knew he would be done with F1. Not because he told me, but because of certain attitudes of him. I’ve already written it and I don’t want to bore you further, but F1 is all-encompassing and when a driver transforms hobbies into a reason for living, when he talks more willingly about fighting for the environment than understeer, it means that he is maturing inside. a new consciousness. And that sooner or later, this consciousness will get rid of the pilot to bring the person back to the surface.

Memories remain, yes, almost always beautiful ones. His Sunday night carbonaras, the chilling jokes, the incomprehensible dialect of Hesse, the phone call he made to me late in the evening, in Mexico, because he had forgotten my birthday. There remains – but I wrote this in a book – a small picture, the photo of an SF15-T with number 5 on the Sepang circuit. And the personal dedication with the inscription: “Thanks for the first victory in Ferrari“.

Thanks to you, Seb. And have fun.