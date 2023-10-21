Who is Sara Croce, competitor of Dancing with the Stars 2023

Sara Croce is one of the contestants on Dancing with the Stars 2023, the Rai 1 show hosted by Milly Carlucci. The general public knew her for being Mother Nature in Ciao Darwin 8 and Bonas in Avanti un Altro, Paolo Bonolis’ quiz. She was born in 1998 in Garlasco and has always been fascinated by the world of entertainment. At the age of 16 she reached the first catwalks but she saw herself as too thin and she therefore decided to become passionate about fitness and join a gym. At the same time she studied Applied Sciences at high school and after obtaining her diploma she decided to enroll in the Faculty of Business Communication at the famous IULM in Milan.

Sara participated in Miss Italia 2017, placing fourth and, as mentioned, she made herself known to the general public in the roles of Mother Nature and Bonas in Bonolis’ programs. There are many advertising campaigns in which Sara has taken part as a model. This year you left the role of Bonas to Sophie Codegoni. In her free time she is a great lover of fitness and sport, animals (especially horses) and travel. as regards Sara Croce’s private life, it seems that in the past she had a relationship with Andrea Damante.