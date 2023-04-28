In the last days, the solidarity influencer Santiago Maratea has become, with barely 30 years, in one of the most influential people in the Argentinian republic Due to the collection that is leading so that Club Atlético Independentwhich has a debt of more than 20 million dollars and is going through perhaps the worst moment in its history, raises money
Who is Maratea and why is she leading these kinds of causes? What relationship does it have with soccer, if it has it? What is your background of this type? Below, everything you need to know about this man who is on everyone’s lips.
Who is Santiago Maratea?
Maratea was born in San Isidro on June 25, 1992. He is the youngest of four siblings and three years ago he suffered the loss of his mother, who took her own life. He began to become known with a video on Instagram in which he threw toast in his face. From there, his fame began to grow, attracting the public and coming to have his own radio program on Vorterix, called the Lost Generation, while at the same time continuing to make content on social networks.
What are your best-known charitable causes?
In 2021, Maratea raised 2 million dollars so that Emma, an 11-month-old girl with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, could apply the most expensive medication in the world. A few months later, she raised $40 million for Federico Ledezma, a Cordovan boy who was fighting neuroblastoma and who had to travel to Barcelona to be able to undergo treatment. He also raised $104 million in 12 hours for the fires in Corrientes that occurred in early 2022. He already had a sports background: in 2021 he organized a collection so that Argentine athletes could travel to the South American region of Guayaquil.
What is Maratea doing with Independiente and how much has it been raised?
Knowing of the enormous debt that Independiente, one of the most important clubs in Argentina, has with different institutions and soccer players due to non-payment, most of which continue to increase due to interest, Maratea shouldered the proposal and organized a new collection, which is being a real success. After the press conference that he gave on Thursday, April 27 and until noon on Friday the 28th, he has already accumulated more than 400,000,000 pesos. “I am not going to take 20% of the collection as is being said, the maximum that I could get is 4%, which is to cover the expenses involved in creating a trust. There are only fans with an enormous passion for their club”, said the influencer, who accumulates more than 3 million followers on the networks.
How much money does Maratea have to raise with Independiente?
Independiente has a debt of 20 million dollars approximately, a figure that Maratea expects to accumulate in 10 or 15 days. The most bulky and the one they want to pay first is the one that the club maintains with América de México for the transfer of Cecilio Domínguez: $5,700,182.
