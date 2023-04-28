“I was a fan of Maratea before I met him. I contributed to his collections because they seemed very sensible to me. Although he doesn’t have the red shirt, he put it on like all of us have. He will defend it like the best.”

🗣️ Pepé Santoro at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/ZfikxvQBja

— dataref (@dataref_ar) April 27, 2023