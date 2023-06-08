Silvio Fierro has stirred up Nuevas Lomas, starting with Diego Montalban, who has separated from Francesca to “make her suffer” for hiding his daughter’s relationship with Jimmy Gonzales from him. However, the chef was not counting on the fact that his wife was going to hire a personal trainer who intends to steal her place. This is played by actor Sandro Monzante. He knows here who he is and with which show business character he is related to.

Who is Sandro Monzante, the actor who plays Silvio Fierro?

Sandro Monzante is a 48-year-old actor who began his acting debut in the soap opera “Canela” in 1995 and later participated in several soap operas. He also became known for his relationship with Ethel Pozo, the daughter of Gisela Varcalcel, with whom he was for more than four years. She stated that she was his first love. After being away from television for a few years, he returned in the series “Los otros libertadores” from Latina.

He is currently married to the model Maria Katia Olaechea, with whom he has a son. In addition, due to his love of sports, when he does not participate in any series, he works as a personal trainer. That is precisely the job of his current character in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Why did the relationship between Ethel Pozo and Sandro Monzante come to an end?

According to what Ethel Pozo said in an interview, one of the main reasons for the breakup was the age difference. Her mom didn’t accept the relationship because of it. She never revealed the exact reason, but that was one of the factors. Later, she began a relationship with her ex-husband and the father of her daughter.

