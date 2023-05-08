farid ode He is a character from the Peruvian show business Lorcha. Unlike many artists, the man has never been characterized by singing or dancing or hosting events, but he has monopolized the covers of various media outlets due to his media scandals. It all started when he had a relationship with the actress Mariella Zanetti and they even had a daughter.

When they ended their romance, the businessman began dating the model Sandra Mathews, with whom he came to marry and have an heiress. Despite the fact that the marriage does not continue to this day, they have not stopped being a family for the sake of their minor. A few days ago, the entrepreneur went viral due to an interview that she gave to a local media, saying that her ex-partner still writes to her. Do you want to know more about her? Next, we will give you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Farid Ode denies the reputation of being kept in the past and clarifies: “I worked all my life”

Who is Sandra Mathews?

Sandra Nataly Mathews Rios She is a 33-year-old young woman from Loreto who became known in the art world for her innate beauty. From a very young age, she wanted to stand out in the Peruvian lorcha show business and that made her enter the catwalks at the age of 17 when she won Miss Loreto 2007. Apparently, the young woman’s goal was to become the next Miss Peru.

According to her Facebook, the lady studied Commercial Aviation at the Avia Institute, although she has never been seen involved in that area. She likewise mentions that she started studying at the Jaime Bauzate y Mesa University.

YOU CAN SEE: Mariella Zanetti proudly boasts that her daughter works as a waitress: If you see her, leave her a tip

How was the romance between Sandra Mathews and Farid Ode?

As we mentioned, the comic actress Mariella Zanetti ended her relationship with Farid Ode in 2006, after more than six years of marriage. According to the version of both, they stopped being couples on very good terms, since not only her daughter brought them together, but also the cevichería they had founded together. Later, in 2013, she met the model when she was 19, whom she was almost two decades older than.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/migration/images/L657W4D3LZAN5IF4CKIQOYS3VA.webp

The businessman married Miss Loretana on May 18, 2012, thinking that they were going to commit themselves for life. The ceremony was held at the Rústica restaurant at its location facing the sea. In this regard, the popular “Supermaintained” detailed for an interview: “I feel like a chibolo, excited and happy, because I am going to marry the person I love. It will only be civil, because I already did it religious with my first partner (Mariella Zanetti), but I know that God will still give us his blessing. I am already a mature man and there will be no more bonfires (traps), that is already part of the past”.

The famous Farid Ode and Sandra Mathews they showed themselves to be a solid couple, however, it all ended in 2014. It was there that they began the divorce proceedings, which only officially came out at the end of January of last year, in 2022. However, they did not leave things there : Over time, they began to get dirty laundry on various television programs in which they were accused of assault and more.

YOU CAN SEE: Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode: how did their love story begin and why did they get divorced?

What does Sandra Mathews currently do?

Mrs Sandra Mathews has arrived in Peru after residing for a few weeks in Chile. She returned, since she considered that her daughter needed her. Upon her arrival, she told the media that she will relaunch her OnlyFans account, but not with very explicit content, but with more “homemade” photos and videos, according to her own version. In this way, the lady herself has not moved away from modeling and she continues to see in said profession a window to continue in force in the entertainment world, although she has moved away from the small screen many years ago.

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×377/larepublica/original/2022/05/02/626f64456b335717e413aa04.webp

On the other hand, while he was living in the Mapuche country, he did not hesitate to continue with his Baller Original online store, where he sells imported products. On a personal level, the young woman admits that she is still single, since she has not yet found anyone, despite the fact that she does not lack suitors: “I’m single, calm down. There are a lot of suitors out there, the footballers are still on the lookout. Some time ago I was with a soccer player, I almost got married, but I gave up on the marriage. Out there some write to me, but I don’t want to know anything about them because they have a very long tail“.

#Sandra #Mathews #controversial #relationship #Farid #Ode