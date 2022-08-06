Diego Bertie confirmed on the Magaly Medina program the link she had with Jaime Bayly, who, without his consent, exposed him in one of the articles he wrote about him. Thus, she was encouraged to give her defense in which she mentioned that the writer had caused her a lot of damage and that she simply left him to marry her friend. Sandra Masias.

Given this, Jaime Bayly came out to deny what was mentioned by Bertie through one of his texts. He assured that in reality Sandra Masías, his ex-wife, had also been a partner of Natacha’s actor. He then knows who Sandra Masías is.

Who is Sandra Masias?

Sandra Masías is the ex-wife of Jaime Bayly. As a result of their marriage, they had two daughters. She, unlike Bayly, has kept a low profile and has focused on her work as manager of Services and Development of the hotel company Inkaterra. Masías has studied Political Science at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and has a specialization in Hotel Management from the Singapore Institute of Technology.

What link did Sandra Masías have with Diego Bertie?

According to the interview conducted by Magaly Medina on her program “Magaly TV, la firma”, Sandra Masías was a very close friend of the actor. She also mentioned that Jaime Bayly left him suddenly and that he subsequently married her, which for him meant a betrayal. “I never fell in love, ever. It was like a shadow, like a ghost. He married my best friend. The minute there was a chance we had something, he took off and married my best friend. He was never interested in having a thing with me,” he recounted.

Similarly, he pointed out that Bayly’s version about why they hid their relationship was false, since they were not afraid to face society and assume their sexuality. “That he says that things did not work because we sucked is a lie. He left me hanging alone and left with my best friend, ”she indicated.

Jaime Bayly and the time he introduced Sandra Masías in “El Francotirador”

Jaime Bayly, when he was at the head of his program “El Francotirador” in 2010, introduced his now ex-wife, especially since it was Mother’s Day. In this way, he introduced the mother of his daughters Camila and Paola to the public in an interview. In this, he referred to Sandra Masías as “the woman whom I have loved and love the most, I wish her a happy day.”

In the televised conversation, they mentioned the relationship they both had with their daughters and what it meant for them to have such a media figure as a father. “My daughters were very young and, since you were on TV, they did not understand why their father was on television,” said Masías. For her part, Bayly went out of her way to flatter her. “No one has given me a more beautiful and precious gift than you,” said the writer.

Why did Sandra Masías and Jaime Bayly end their marriage?

The reasons that led the couple to make the decision to separate are unknown. Jaime Bayly always mentioned that they had a cordial relationship with the mother of his children. However, that type of bond was broken when the writer began a romantic relationship with Silvia Núñez, even more so when she conceived a daughter with him.

Bayly, for her part, clarified that she was not unfaithful to Sandra because, at that time, they had been divorced for 10 years, although they lived in nearby apartments in the same building. Likewise, she revealed that Masías cried when he found out that he was expecting a baby from his current partner, and to solve this painful situation, he proposed to have a son that they could plan in the next three years.