Finally comes the light in the midst of the darkness. After 8 years of relationship, Samuel arrives, the son Giorgia so desired and her partner, Emanuel Lo.

Giorgia Todrani, the famous singer that everyone knows by the name Giorgia, is the mother of a beautiful child named Samuel, 14 years old, born from love with Emanuel Lo. Samuel, much loved by her family, represents the light at the end of the tunnel, as the singer had to face some difficulties before fulfilling her wish: to become a mother.

As everyone knows, before meeting her current partner, in 2002, Georgie he suffered a great loss, that of his first great love, Alex Baroni. The young 35-year-old was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident and after remaining in a coma for 25 days his heart stopped. Until a few months before his death, Alex and Giorgia were romantically united. Despite the end of their relationship, the woman deeply experienced the pain of her passing.

After two years of silence, in 2004 something seemed to move in the singer's life. While recording a video clip of one of her songs, she knows Emanuel Lo, her current partner, who at the time was a dancer in Giorgia's troupe. The dancer is 8 years younger than her, but despite her age, love breaks out between the two and this will represent a rebirth for her.

The story continues and their relationship is increasingly solid, to the point that Lo asks her to marry him. Although the response was positive, the two are not never got married, probably for organizational reasons. But, this hasn't stopped the couple from starting a family, or at least trying. In fact, before Samuel's arrival, it seems that Giorgia had two miscarriages.

Then, finally, in 2010 Samuel arrives, born with a Natural childbirth in water. The singer did not give birth in the hospital, but at home, so it was certainly a unique experience.