It’s not yet an official decision, but a draft majority decision by the US Supreme Court released by the press earlier this week has already put (or highlighted) the name of one of the court’s nine judges: Samuel Alito.

The 72-year-old Trenton, New Jersey-born judge wrote the ruling that is expected to overturn the Roe v. Wade, of 1973, which authorized abortion in the country under certain circumstances, and to return to the American states the freedom to legislate on the subject. The official decision should be released by July.

In the draft, to which the Politico website had access, Alito justified that “it is time to pay attention to the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the representatives elected by the people”.

He argued that while the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment can guarantee rights that are not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, these must be “deeply rooted in the history and tradition of this nation,” and “the right to abortion does not fall into this category.” .

“[A decisão no caso] gnaw [vs. Wade] was blatantly wrong from the start. His reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision had harmful consequences. And far from bringing a national agreement on the abortion issue, Roe and Casey ignited the debate and deepened the divide,” the judge said, also citing the decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), when the Supreme Court reiterated the understanding that US states cannot prohibit abortion before so-called viability – the minimum period of gestation for a fetus to survive outside the uterus, now estimated at about 24 weeks.

Another four judges, also nominated by former Republican presidents (Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett), accompanied Alito, forming a majority for the overthrow of the 1973 jurisprudence.

Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. He studied law at Princeton and Yale in the first half of the 1970s. He has held a number of important positions – assistant to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, assistant US attorney for the District of New Jersey, and assistant attorney general for the country. — before being appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1987 as District Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Three years later, Reagan’s successor, George HW Bush, appointed Alito as judge to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit – the Senate unanimously confirmed his name.

In 2005, he was nominated by George W. Bush to replace Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. “Sam has the intellect to bring a lot of class to court. He has the necessary judicial temperament to ensure that the court is a body that interprets the law and does not try to write the law.”

At the beginning of the following year, the nomination was confirmed in the Senate with 58 votes in favor and 42 against. Alito became the second judge of Italian descent and the 11th Catholic to join the final instance of the Judiciary in the United States. He is married and the father of two adult children.

The New Jersey judge has authored several major Supreme Court decisions since then, such as in 2010, when Alito and four other court justices voted to strike down a Chicago law that prohibited or restricted the use of certain firearms, on the grounds that the US Constitution gives citizens equal or greater power than states in the matter of owning them for self-protection.

In 2014, Alito was the author of the majority decision that ruled that family businesses can be exempted from laws that require companies to provide contraceptives free of charge to their employees, because such legislation could affront the religious freedom of owners.

It was positions like these that made him “one of the most conservative justices on the Supreme Court” by the New York Times – the repeal of Roe v. Wade, however, is sure to become the decision he will be most remembered for.