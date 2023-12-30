'Berlin' is a resounding success on Netflix. The fiction starring the Spanish Pedro Alonsoand it is the prequel to 'The Money Heist', has already ranked first in the top 10 of the platform's most popular series in several countries around the world. This story shows us what happened to Andrés de Fonollosa, real name of 'Berlin'before the events that occurred in the famous series created by Álex Pina, and in which he is accompanied by a new team.

Fiction brings us, for the most part, a renewed cast, in which the character of Camillethe girlfriend of the protagonist with whom he lives an idyllic love story and who is personified by the Mexican actress Samantha Siqueiros. In this note we tell you a little more about it.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': where is the new Netflix series located in the timeline of 'La casa de papel'?

Who is Samantha Siqueiros, Camille from 'Berlin'?

In 'Berlin'Camille Durán is played by Samantha Siqueiros, a 29-year-old Mexican actress, who is known for giving life to Victoria Franco in the Nickelodeon series, 'Vikki RPM'. Siqueiros was born on September 13, 1994 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, in Mexico, and began his acting career in the Aztec country film 'Baila' in 2016. That same year he participated in the novel 'Vino el amor' , as well as in some chapters of 'La rosa de Guadalupe'.

After her participation in 'Vikki RPM', Samantha Siqueiros He showed his talent in various productions, such as 'The Speed ​​of Light', 'Sin Tu Mira', 'Señora Acero', 'El Secreto de la Familia Greco', among others, until he became part of the main cast of the first series derived from 'La casa de papel', where he personifies the romantic couple from 'Berlín'.

YOU CAN SEE: Cast of 'Berlín': who are the actors and characters of the spin off of 'La casa de papel'?

Siqueiros, also a model, was nominated for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards for her work as Victoria Franco; However, she could not take the award.

Samantha Siqueiros: personal life

Samantha Siqueiroswho measures 1.63 m., announced through her social networks that she has a love relationship with Antonio Arellano, who, according to his description on Instagram, is the founder of a marketing agency, as well as co-founder of a real estate and investment platform. and associated services.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': will there be a second season of 'La casa de papel', with Pedro Alonso, on Netflix?

One day after the premiere of 'Berlin'Siqueiros already has more than 90,000 followers on the aforementioned social network, who saw more details about her performance as Camille, after the same actress published some photographs with Pedro Alonso, as well as the recordings of the series.

Samantha Siqueiros rose to fame after starring in 'Vikki RPM', a Nickelodeon series. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Samantha Siqueiros

#Samantha #Siqueiros #Mexican #actress #plays #Camille #39Berlin39 #39La #casa #papel39

'Berlin' is a resounding success on Netflix. The fiction starring the Spanish Pedro Alonsoand it is the prequel to 'The Money Heist', has already ranked first in the top 10 of the platform's most popular series in several countries around the world. This story shows us what happened to Andrés de Fonollosa, real name of 'Berlin'before the events that occurred in the famous series created by Álex Pina, and in which he is accompanied by a new team.

Fiction brings us, for the most part, a renewed cast, in which the character of Camillethe girlfriend of the protagonist with whom he lives an idyllic love story and who is personified by the Mexican actress Samantha Siqueiros. In this note we tell you a little more about it.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': where is the new Netflix series located in the timeline of 'La casa de papel'?

Who is Samantha Siqueiros, Camille from 'Berlin'?

In 'Berlin'Camille Durán is played by Samantha Siqueiros, a 29-year-old Mexican actress, who is known for giving life to Victoria Franco in the Nickelodeon series, 'Vikki RPM'. Siqueiros was born on September 13, 1994 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, in Mexico, and began his acting career in the Aztec country film 'Baila' in 2016. That same year he participated in the novel 'Vino el amor' , as well as in some chapters of 'La rosa de Guadalupe'.

After her participation in 'Vikki RPM', Samantha Siqueiros He showed his talent in various productions, such as 'The Speed ​​of Light', 'Sin Tu Mira', 'Señora Acero', 'El Secreto de la Familia Greco', among others, until he became part of the main cast of the first series derived from 'La casa de papel', where he personifies the romantic couple from 'Berlín'.

YOU CAN SEE: Cast of 'Berlín': who are the actors and characters of the spin off of 'La casa de papel'?

Siqueiros, also a model, was nominated for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards for her work as Victoria Franco; However, she could not take the award.

Samantha Siqueiros: personal life

Samantha Siqueiroswho measures 1.63 m., announced through her social networks that she has a love relationship with Antonio Arellano, who, according to his description on Instagram, is the founder of a marketing agency, as well as co-founder of a real estate and investment platform. and associated services.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': will there be a second season of 'La casa de papel', with Pedro Alonso, on Netflix?

One day after the premiere of 'Berlin'Siqueiros already has more than 90,000 followers on the aforementioned social network, who saw more details about her performance as Camille, after the same actress published some photographs with Pedro Alonso, as well as the recordings of the series.

Samantha Siqueiros rose to fame after starring in 'Vikki RPM', a Nickelodeon series. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Samantha Siqueiros

#Samantha #Siqueiros #Mexican #actress #plays #Camille #39Berlin39 #39La #casa #papel39

'Berlin' is a resounding success on Netflix. The fiction starring the Spanish Pedro Alonsoand it is the prequel to 'The Money Heist', has already ranked first in the top 10 of the platform's most popular series in several countries around the world. This story shows us what happened to Andrés de Fonollosa, real name of 'Berlin'before the events that occurred in the famous series created by Álex Pina, and in which he is accompanied by a new team.

Fiction brings us, for the most part, a renewed cast, in which the character of Camillethe girlfriend of the protagonist with whom he lives an idyllic love story and who is personified by the Mexican actress Samantha Siqueiros. In this note we tell you a little more about it.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': where is the new Netflix series located in the timeline of 'La casa de papel'?

Who is Samantha Siqueiros, Camille from 'Berlin'?

In 'Berlin'Camille Durán is played by Samantha Siqueiros, a 29-year-old Mexican actress, who is known for giving life to Victoria Franco in the Nickelodeon series, 'Vikki RPM'. Siqueiros was born on September 13, 1994 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, in Mexico, and began his acting career in the Aztec country film 'Baila' in 2016. That same year he participated in the novel 'Vino el amor' , as well as in some chapters of 'La rosa de Guadalupe'.

After her participation in 'Vikki RPM', Samantha Siqueiros He showed his talent in various productions, such as 'The Speed ​​of Light', 'Sin Tu Mira', 'Señora Acero', 'El Secreto de la Familia Greco', among others, until he became part of the main cast of the first series derived from 'La casa de papel', where he personifies the romantic couple from 'Berlín'.

YOU CAN SEE: Cast of 'Berlín': who are the actors and characters of the spin off of 'La casa de papel'?

Siqueiros, also a model, was nominated for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards for her work as Victoria Franco; However, she could not take the award.

Samantha Siqueiros: personal life

Samantha Siqueiroswho measures 1.63 m., announced through her social networks that she has a love relationship with Antonio Arellano, who, according to his description on Instagram, is the founder of a marketing agency, as well as co-founder of a real estate and investment platform. and associated services.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': will there be a second season of 'La casa de papel', with Pedro Alonso, on Netflix?

One day after the premiere of 'Berlin'Siqueiros already has more than 90,000 followers on the aforementioned social network, who saw more details about her performance as Camille, after the same actress published some photographs with Pedro Alonso, as well as the recordings of the series.

Samantha Siqueiros rose to fame after starring in 'Vikki RPM', a Nickelodeon series. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Samantha Siqueiros

#Samantha #Siqueiros #Mexican #actress #plays #Camille #39Berlin39 #39La #casa #papel39

'Berlin' is a resounding success on Netflix. The fiction starring the Spanish Pedro Alonsoand it is the prequel to 'The Money Heist', has already ranked first in the top 10 of the platform's most popular series in several countries around the world. This story shows us what happened to Andrés de Fonollosa, real name of 'Berlin'before the events that occurred in the famous series created by Álex Pina, and in which he is accompanied by a new team.

Fiction brings us, for the most part, a renewed cast, in which the character of Camillethe girlfriend of the protagonist with whom he lives an idyllic love story and who is personified by the Mexican actress Samantha Siqueiros. In this note we tell you a little more about it.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': where is the new Netflix series located in the timeline of 'La casa de papel'?

Who is Samantha Siqueiros, Camille from 'Berlin'?

In 'Berlin'Camille Durán is played by Samantha Siqueiros, a 29-year-old Mexican actress, who is known for giving life to Victoria Franco in the Nickelodeon series, 'Vikki RPM'. Siqueiros was born on September 13, 1994 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, in Mexico, and began his acting career in the Aztec country film 'Baila' in 2016. That same year he participated in the novel 'Vino el amor' , as well as in some chapters of 'La rosa de Guadalupe'.

After her participation in 'Vikki RPM', Samantha Siqueiros He showed his talent in various productions, such as 'The Speed ​​of Light', 'Sin Tu Mira', 'Señora Acero', 'El Secreto de la Familia Greco', among others, until he became part of the main cast of the first series derived from 'La casa de papel', where he personifies the romantic couple from 'Berlín'.

YOU CAN SEE: Cast of 'Berlín': who are the actors and characters of the spin off of 'La casa de papel'?

Siqueiros, also a model, was nominated for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards for her work as Victoria Franco; However, she could not take the award.

Samantha Siqueiros: personal life

Samantha Siqueiroswho measures 1.63 m., announced through her social networks that she has a love relationship with Antonio Arellano, who, according to his description on Instagram, is the founder of a marketing agency, as well as co-founder of a real estate and investment platform. and associated services.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Berlin': will there be a second season of 'La casa de papel', with Pedro Alonso, on Netflix?

One day after the premiere of 'Berlin'Siqueiros already has more than 90,000 followers on the aforementioned social network, who saw more details about her performance as Camille, after the same actress published some photographs with Pedro Alonso, as well as the recordings of the series.

Samantha Siqueiros rose to fame after starring in 'Vikki RPM', a Nickelodeon series. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Samantha Siqueiros

#Samantha #Siqueiros #Mexican #actress #plays #Camille #39Berlin39 #39La #casa #papel39