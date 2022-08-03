The United States appointed Samantha Power as head of the delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro on August 7.

Power is currently the director of the United States Agency for International Development (Usaid for its acronym in English), an independent body within the government of this country, but which operates for the supervision of the Department of State.

Power’s selection as head of the delegation is in line with US custom for this type of event and with the case of Colombia, which is considered a close ally.

The US president, it is worth clarifying, does not usually attend the inauguration of other world leaders and usually sends another administration official whose rank is commensurate with the importance of the country and the message he wants to send.

Along with Power also come: Gregory MeeksChairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives; Francis Palmierichargé d’affaires of the United States embassy in Bogotá, Desiree Cormier SmithSpecial Representative for Racial Equity and Justice, US Department of State, and John Gonzalezadviser for the Western Hemisphere at the US National Security Council.

The most usual is that an official with the rank of Secretary or someone equivalent is appointed. In the case of the inauguration of President Iván Duque, in 2018, President Donald Trump sent Nikki Haley, who was then the US ambassador to the UN.

Recently, for the inauguration of Gabriel Boric in Chile, President Joe Biden entrusted the task to Isabella Casillas Guzmán, the Administrator for Small Businessanother government agency dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship.

In the case of Honduras, at the beginning of this 2022, Biden sent his vice president Kamala Harris for the possession of Xiomara Castro. A designation that was a bit surprising given the level of Harris in relation to a Central American country, but with sense because the immigration issue is one of the most complex in the US and directly affects domestic politics.

power’s influence

Power, in the case of Petro, is a selection that also seems to have its causes.

Although in terms of influence he is below people like the Secretary of State, the Vice President or the National Security Advisor (which were other options), Power runs a very powerful agencywhich has more than 10,000 employees and a budget of US$27 billion per year (average), making it one of the largest development agencies in the world.

The meeting between the elected president, Gustavo Petro, and the Joe Biden delegation at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel.

Her position, like that of the secretaries and deputy secretaries, requires confirmation by the US Senate and, in the Biden administration, Power is one of the regular guests at the National Security Council with the president.

By appointing her, Biden would be sending at least two messages.

In the first place, he is a person of his complete trust and very close to the circle of Democratic Party officials that surrounds him.

Power, in fact, had already worked closely with Biden during the Barack Obama administration, when she was the ambassador to the United Nations between 2013 and 2017, considered a strong defender of democracy, even if she had to intervene militarily in another country, as happened with Libya. in the Obama administration.

Former President Obama during his statement at COP26. Photo: EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Before that, in the first Obama-Biden term, she served as National Security Advisor for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, reporting directly to the president.

Second, the US president would be showing alignment with the new Petro government by selecting her for office.

As administrator of USAID, Power chairs many of the economic development programs and implementation of the peace agreements, which are a priority for Petro.

At the same time, the profile of the official also fits with the line of the new Colombian government.

Although Power is a journalist by training, he later made his transition to public service where he has specialized in the protection of human rights, refugees, minorities, women’s rights, LGBT communitiescountries with internal conflicts and war crimes.

In fact is the founder of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard University and chaired the Board for the Prevention of Atrocities, created by Obama to monitor and respond to humanitarian crises and potential humanitarian crimes in other countries.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

CORRESPONDENT IN WASHINGTON

TIME

Twitter: @sergom68

