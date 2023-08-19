After 15 years of relationship, Anna Scala had found the courage to leave Salvatore, who however did not accept the separation

A relationship that had lasted for over 15 years and which had ended in recent months, by decision of the same Anna Scala, evidently tired of the violence suffered. Persecutory attitudes, those of Salvatore Ferraiuolo after the end of the cohabitation, which had led the woman to report him twice for stalking.

Even behind the death of Anna Scala, a 56-year-old from Vico Equense killed last Wednesday in a condominium garage in Piano di Sorrento, there would seem to be the usual terrible, unjust script.

A woman who, fed up with violent attitudes of your cohabitant, decides to end the relationship. End of the story which however is not accepted by the other, who at that point begins to persecute his ex.

Anna had decided to react to those intimidations and had reported twice his ex. The first on July 24 at the Carabinieri of Massa Lubrense, the second the following day, at the military barracks of the Piano di Sorrento.

Those complaints however they had not made the man give upwho devised a plan to surprise Anna and kill her mercilessly, as he actually did late last Wednesday morning.

The arrest and confession of Anna Scala’s killer

Anna Scala was in Piano di Sorrento probably for Work. He was a home hairdresser and beautician. He was inside a condominium garage in via San Massimo and was taking some bags from the trunk, when Salvatore Ferraiuolo he took her by surprise from behind.

Several le stab wounds inflicted by the man on the woman, who besides screaming for help, couldn’t do anything else.

TO raise the alarm to the police have been some inhabitants of the area, whose attention was drawn precisely by the desperate screams of the 56-year-old.

When the authorities and doctors arrived at the scene, Anna was not there nothing more to do and the killer yes it was already given to flight aboard a black scooter.

A few hours later the military intercepted and arrested the suspect, who had taken refuge in the Hills of Fontanelle di Sant’Agnello. Near where he was there was also the scooter that had previously been reported by some witnesses. The murder weapon, now being examined by the investigators, had already been found near the crime scene.

While awaiting the hearing to validate his arrest, Ferraiuolo confessed to the crime and was transported to the Neapolitan prison of Poggioreale. The crime charged against him is that of premeditated murder.