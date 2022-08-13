Who is Salman Rushdie, the Indian writer stabbed in New York

Who is Salman Rushdiethe Indian writer stabbed in New York? Salman Rushdie, recipient of threats since the Eighties for the work The Satanic Verses, considered blasphemous, and today the victim of an attempted murder in New York, is a British naturalized Indian writer.

Born in Bombay in 1947 from a Muslim family originally from Kashmirmoved to London at the age of 14 and completed his history studies at King’s College Cambridge, obtaining British citizenship in 1964.

Salman Rushdie and the case of the work “The Satanic Verses”

His debut novel Grimus dates back to 1975, but his talent as a writer emerges with Midnight’s Children (1981), the title of which refers to the children born on the night when India gained independence, on August 15, 1947, and with whom awards the Booker Prize.

Followed by Shame (1983), which narrates the repression in Pakistan torn by fierce political rivalries, and The smile of the jaguar. Travel to Nicaragua.

The novel that brings him to the center of world attention arrives in 1988: The Satanic Verses.

It is a satirical reinterpretation of Islam in which a character inspired by the Prophet Mohammed and his transcription of the Koran are portrayed in a way that, after the novel’s publication in the summer of 1988, immediately attracted criticism from the leaders of the Muslim community in the United Kingdom.

The title refers to the legend of the Islamic prophet according to which some verses were pronounced by him as part of the Koran and then withdrawn because the devil had suggested them to him to deceive him, making him believe that they came from God.

Salman Rushdie, death threats, Iran and the 1989 fatwa

Nine days after publication, the book is banned in India. Follow the first death threats and the burning of the book in the English city of Bolton, where 7,000 Muslims, after Friday prayers, organized a demonstration against Rushdie’s novel.

The event that will forever change the writer’s life comes on Valentine’s Day 1989, less than six months after the publication of the Satanic Verses, when Ayatollah Khomeyni, the supreme leader of Iran and authority for all Shia Muslims , issues a fatwa (a legal ruling on a point of Islamic law, namely Sharia law, in the Muslim world) demanding the death of Rushdie and his editors.

“I invite all brave Muslims, wherever they are in the world, to kill them without delayso that no one will dare to insult the sacred beliefs of Muslims from now on “, declared Khomeyni.

