Sabrina Spallotta is the pregnant woman who died in the serious accident in Nettuno: her sister, also pregnant, is in serious condition

Fate has written a black page in the life of a family from Nettuno. Two twin sisters, both pregnant, and the son of one of them, involved in a tragic car accident via Cervicione and via del Pino. Sabrina Spallotta39 years old, died together with her 5 year old grandson. Simona is in very serious conditions hospitalized.

The car was driven by her twin sister, Simonathe child’s mother, is at the San Camillo hospital in Rome. The accident occurred in via della Pineta, shortly after 8:30 pm, when a Mini Cooper allegedly invaded the lane against trafficcausing the crash. Perhaps in an attempt to avoid the oncoming car, Simona lost control of the Kia Sportage, crashing into a perimeter wall. Sabrina and her grandson died instantly. Simona, rushed to the hospital, and the baby she was still carrying, are fighting bravely. The firefighters pulled the bodies from the twisted metal of the Kia, but there was nothing they could do for Sabrina and the child.

The investigations, conducted by the Carabinieri, are trying to clarify the dynamics of the accident, seizing both vehicles involved. The driver of the Mini Cooper, also in serious condition, is hospitalized in Aprilia.

Man’s irresponsible behavior may have caused the accident for a serious imprudence. However, it will be up to the judiciary to ascertain the responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the thoughts of those who knew Sabrina and Simona go to the days that should have been full of joy for the arrival of their children. children. In place of that joy, today there remain only tears and memories of a life that was broken too soon, under the unbearable weight of an absurd fate.

The community of Nettuno is in mourning, shocked by the loss of two such precious lives. Sabrina and Simona, twins inseparable, they ran a restaurant together in the area. Friends and acquaintances remember them as sunny women, always ready to offer a smile to the customers of their restaurant. Nettuno is immersed in grief, with its thoughts turned to Simona, who is struggling to survive, while her family and the community try to process such an unexpected loss.