During a special broadcast, Konami shared the plans he has for the future of his beloved horror saga. One of the ads was for a game called Silent Hill f, which has the participation of Ryukishi07. He is the author of award-winning horror visual novels.

Following the announcement there was a lot of excitement, but also confusion from those who do not know this author. The latter should know that the new writer of Silent Hill he is the creator of the saga When They Cry. Two of your entries: Higurashi When They Cry Y Umineko When They Cryare often mentioned among the best visual novels in history.

Several network users began commenting on the trailer that this alone increased their excitement to extreme levels. Since their participation could mean that we will be facing a game with a very good story, which at the same time will give us a lot of terror. The trailer certainly looked promising.

Some critics have commented that his writing style is an alternation between childlike humor and macabre scenes. He himself has said that he considers stories to be like a roller coaster, so he adds moments of happiness before scaring us. It seems that Silent Hill f is in good hands.

What are the most famous novels of the Silent Hill f writer about?

The most awarded visual novels of the writer of Silent Hill f are Higurashi When They Cry Y Umineko When They Cry. The first one introduces us to a group of friends from a small town in Japan where strange things begin to happen after a festival. With many murders and disappearances that have a supernatural reason.

Source: 07th Expansion

For its part, Umineko When They Cry is a story heavily influenced by Agatha Christie’s novels. In it, 18 people are confined to a remote island, where one by one they disappear. So it’s up to the readers to solve the mystery of who or what is taking the people. Will you take a look at Ryukishi07’s work before the new SH?

