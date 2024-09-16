Attack on Trump, the former voter disappointed by his policies who wanted to go kill Putin with a missile by Musk

Donald Trump suffered the second attack in a few months, this time in an attempt to kill the Republican candidate for the next presidential elections USA50 days before the elections, it was Ryan Wesley Routha 58-year-old from Hawaii, but originally from North Carolina. Routh moved to Hawaii in 2018, where he opened a construction company to build structures for the homeless. The motives are still to be ascertained, although it was discovered that the suspect he was very active on social media and who had been a Trump voter in the past, then disappointed by the former president’s policies and switched to the Dems. “Ryan is my father and I have no comment to make, other than that he is a honest and hardworking man. I don’t know what happened in Florida: from what I’ve heard he doesn’t seem like the person I know. He’s a good father.” This is what Oran Routh, the son of the man stopped by the police and suspected of trying to kill Donald Trump, says.

Ryan Wesley Routh has a long criminal record and it was arrested eight times for various crimes, from drug possession to driving without a license. The motive could be “political”, according to what he wrote on social media. At the elections “Democracy is at stake and we cannot fail“, he wrote on X on April 22, using words often used by Joe Biden during the election campaign. On the same day he advised the president, who was still a candidate at the time, to rotate his campaign around the idea of ​​a “democratic and free America” because Trump “wants make Americans slaves against the masters“.

After the attempted assassination of the former president in ButlerPennsylvania, Routh invited Biden to visit Thomas shooting victims Crooks and attend the funeral of the slain firefighter. “Trump certainly won’t do that. Show the world what real leaders do,” he wrote on X, where he said he had visited Kiev and to want, if it were permitted, fight on the front lines. Responding to a tweet from Elon Muskthen doubled down on Ukraine: “I would like to buy one of its missiles and load it with a warhead for the mansion of Putin In the Black Sea to finish it. If you can tell me the price please, it can also be old and used”.