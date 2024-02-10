The 34-year-old of Milanese origins is taking part in the Sanremo Festival and is making her debut with the song “Click Boom”.

It's a magical year for Rose Villain, the Milanese singer and rapper who made her recording debut in January 2023. Her career, however, has already racked up 12 years of success, crowned by the album “Radio Gotham”. In fact, it is this latest work that has brought her into the spotlight.

Her life has a parallel “dimension” in America, with her marriage to the producer Sixpm, and then the long collaboration with Machete and Salmo. With participation in the Sanremo Festival 2024 it can be considered a consecration to an even wider audience. Let us now examine Rose's personal and artistic life.

Rosa Luini, known by her stage name Rose Villain, was born in Milan and from a young age she showed an interest in art, especially singing and cinema. In the interviews in which he talks about himself, he states that he spent half of his days dedicating himself to music and the other half watching films, television series and reading. The taste for thrillers and directors such as Fincher, Nolan and Tarantino have led his style to prefer a certain inclination towards the dark and the macabre. These are elements that he often integrates into his music.

After receiving singing lessons when she was a teenager, she moved to Los Angeles, California, to continue her musical studies. She graduated from the Musicians Institute in Hollywood and that's where she founded her first band, The Villains. Here, then, where the singer got the name Rose Villain from.

Life subsequently took her to New York, where she continued her studies and began composing songs in English. Rose Villain signed with Universal Germany in 2017 and in 2018 she became the only Italian artist signed to the American Republic Records. The death of her mother in 2017 was a hard blow for Rosa which had repercussions on the composition. “Funeral Party,” in fact, has become one of his best-known songs.

Since 2020, Rose has experienced a revolutionary period, participating in Guè's single “Chico”, which convinced her to write and sing in Italian. In the following two years you collaborated with numerous artists such as Guè, Emis Killa, Annalisa, Rosa Chemical, Achille Lauro and Irama.

In 2024, she achieved the great result of being selected to participate in the 74th Sanremo Festival. She thus finds the general public by participating in the event of the Italian song par excellence, and presents the song “Click boom!”produced by her husband Sixpm.