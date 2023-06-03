“I keep the positive things. I always like to see the glass half full. These were the words of Rosario Navarro Betteley, the new president of the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril (Sofofa), one of the most important business associations in Chile, after finishing the second Public Account President Gabriel Boric. It was Navarro’s debut in the public debate as a new business leader, the first woman to assume the head of the powerful union in its 140-year history, where she also marked her differences with the Government’s gaze. Faced with a presidential speech crossed by the need to approve the tax reform to meet the Executive’s commitments, she pointed out: “If we do not grow and mortgage future development for a current reform seeking collection, it is extremely dangerous. So we are going to be attentive and available to contribute and collect the President’s glove”.

Her speech, clear, frontal, but empathetic, is part of the 48-year-old businesswoman’s style. A way of stating things that, in any case, several of the members of the current Administration already know about. For many ministers, Navarro is not unknown. With the head of Public Works, Jessica López, they met in Sofofa, when the current Secretary of State was a counselor; with Maisa Rojas, the Minister of the Environment, they were together on the council of Comunidad Mujer, a civil society organization that works for gender equality; With Mario Marcel, Minister of Finance, she has spoken on several occasions since her role as advisor to Sofofa. And with the head of Economy, Nicolás Grau, they met at the beginning of the Government together with a group of businesswomen to share ideas.

But, by far, the closest minister to the new leader of businessmen is Science, Aisén Etcheverry. They are friends and share a passion for innovation and how science and technology can help bridge gaps. Both coincided in the National Council of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, a body that until last March was chaired by Etcheverry and that operates as an advisory body to the President of the Republic. It was from her role as counselor of that entity that Rosario Navarro met the president, with whom she has a cordial, frank and mutually trusting relationship, say close friends.

For the same reason, they say that Navarro is a person who can build bridges of fruitful dialogue with the Chilean government, with which, although it has differences on several matters, it is willing to sit down at the table to find points of agreement without falling into trenches. . “One of Rosario’s strengths is that she has a natural talent for building relationships with different worlds, and she achieves this by making her statements or criticisms clearly and upfront, but with an empathetic and constructive attitude,” says Bernardo Larraín, former president of Rosario. Sofofa during the period 2017-2021.

Although the businesswoman has been more associated with the center-left – she said in an interview in 2019 that she voted for former president Michelle Bachelet at one time and declared herself an “orphan of the Concertación” of the center-left – those who know her qualify that perception. “She is not a person who communes with a particular political sector, the Bachelet thing was circumstantial. She does believe a lot in the freedom to undertake, to do business and that the State does not stifle private activity ”, says a person who knows her to EL PAÍS.

The humanist gaze

The 48-year-old businesswoman’s training is different from that of her predecessors in the leadership of the private world. She graduated in Aesthetics from the Catholic University of Chile, she began her career at the A + D art gallery, she worked as part of the social life team of the Cosas Magazine and then went to the Andrés Bello University in the area of communications and marketing. From there she took over as director of the Center for Innovation for Education at Fundación Chile, from where she focused her work on how technology could help reduce gaps.

She is the eldest in a family of seven siblings, the daughter of Andrés Navarro, founder of Sonda, one of the leading technology companies in Latin America. When her mother, Sonia Betteley, died of cancer, Ito, as her friends call him, began to take responsibility for the family business. At first timidly, as director of the Dunalastair school, of which her father was a shareholder, and then as president of the family office familiar. But it was in 2013 when he made his entry into the big leagues. Her father asked her to replace her on Sonda’s board of directors, a challenge that made her fully enter the business world and for which she took accounting and finance courses to become a contribution from numbers and strategy. Today she is the vice president of that company.

Rosario Navarro, first president of the Factory Development Society (SOFOFA) in Chile. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Her entry into the trade union world was in 2017 when Bernardo Larraín, then president of Sofofa and a member of the controlling family of CMPC, one of the largest forestry companies in Latin America, invited her to apply as a director. Her contributions are recognized by her peers in the union: she was key in the implementation of the Business Evolution committee, a space to take charge of the legitimacy problems of private companies in Chile and contribute to the country’s challenges. .

The networks of the new union leader are extensive. Not only with the current government and in the private world, where she is director of the Lipigas gas company; She is a partner of the business transformation company Idemax, and a member of the union that brings together technology companies in Chile, ACTI, but also in civil society organizations. She is the director of Fundación 2020, which works to promote quality, equitable, and inclusive education for children and young people in Chile, and a counselor at Comunidad Mujer, an organization that promotes gender equality. “Rosario is going to put a network at the service of Sofofa that no one imagines it has in all political sectors and in different worlds,” explains a person who works with her.

Mother of four children, between the ages of 26 and eight, she is married to the writer and poet Sergio Coddou. She is intense, active, extroverted and very curious, on her Twitter profile she describes herself: “Woman, mother, gardener amateur and business director. Fanatic of education and technological innovation #amoamifamilia”. A plant lover, when she has some free time she likes to garden in a greenhouse that she has in her house. She is a fan of audiobooks on innovation and technology topics, but she also likes to read novels, meditate and enjoy music with her family.

The company in the public debate

The businesswoman made the decision to run for the Sofofa presidency at the end of last year. But she knew that she couldn’t do it alone. For this reason, he invited two representatives of large business groups: Óscar Hasbún, general manager of the Compañía Sudamericana de Vapores, linked to the powerful Luksic family –whose matriarch, Iris Fontbona, was syndicated by Forbes as the main fortune in Chile–, and Gonzalo Said, director of Embotelladora Andina, the Coca-Cola Company’s third bottling company in Latin America. With them, who took over as her vice-president, she devised a plan so that Sofofa would stop being such a centralized guild both in its decisions and geographically. For this, a person who is aware of the ideas of the new board of directors advances, new committees will be created and macro-zones will be organized in different sectors of Chile, which collect the concerns and knowledge of the companies that operate there in order to have a representation that gather the interests from the north to the extreme south.

Navarro assumes the challenge of leading the Sofofa convinced that a more horizontal and not so presidentialist leadership is necessary in the union. For the same reason, his vice-presidents will be active spokespersons, as well as the members of the executive committee. But the editorial line that the new president marked is that businessmen cannot subtract themselves from the country debate. The businesswoman is part of a generation that believes that the role of the private sector goes beyond generating employment and maximizing the value of its shareholders, ideas that began to enter the Chilean business world with force after the social outbreak that took place on country in October 2019. He also believes that the private world cannot stay to defend its own interests and that it cannot be subtracted from the public policy debate, especially at the current moment that the country is going through post-pandemic, with significant gaps in various social matters and with stagnant growth for ten years now.

Although her leadership style generated certain antibodies in some of the entrepreneurs with a more traditional view of the business world, in the vote last Wednesday, the vice president of Sonda won with 87% of the votes counted and only registered seven votes in white. Doubts about her leadership, say those close to her, will be cleared up: “La Rosario is going to surprise everyone,” they say around her.