Who is Rosa Rossa, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023 broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evening? Obviously the name of the VIP hiding behind the mask has not been disclosed, it will only be disclosed during the show if and when it is unmasked. In view of the episode, however, we have several clues and rumors to report.

In the short presentation clip of the Rosa Rossa mask, Milly Carlucci sang Massimo Ranieri’s song ‘Rose Rosse’. The loyal audience of the program immediately associated the piece with its interpreter, assuming that Massimo Ranieri could be hiding in the costume. Conversely, for other people the name of the singer would be too obvious. Instead, the author who usually dialogues with Milly Carlucci in the clips, mentioned the name of another singer: “But maybe it’s that, it’s Rosa, the kiss with Fedez, it’s him … Rosa Chemical, here!”.

In the presentation video of the mask mentioned above it is possible to hear the author refer to an alleged VIP in the race: “But there is the Marini I read! It is true? Did you then take Valeria Marini? Ah no, because someone wrote it… I’ve read it, you know I don’t know about it!”. A clue or a misdirection…?

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.