Few know who Romina Vignolo is and what the young influencer who shares her fitness routine on social networks does. Therefore, in this note we tell you more about her and the places where she worked.

Romina Vignolo He has a large number of followers on Instagram, a platform on which he shares his training routines and interaction with his fans. She became known, years ago, by appearing on television as the host of a Saturday program for Latina and, in this note, we tell you what she has been like in her life after moving away from the open signal. Also, what is the greatest passion of the public figure and how she spends her time on a daily basis.

His passion for Alianza Lima and reaction that went viral

Romina Vignolo He has publicly shown his love for the Alianza Lima club and even became a trend on social networks in a match against Sporting Cristal for League 1. In 2022, the GolPerú cameras, in charge of broadcasting the tournament at the time, captured it with a gesture of concern

Romina Vignolo, Peruvian influencer. Photo: Instagram

Immediately, memes of his expression began to appear on social networks. Far from being upset, the young woman reacted to the images and, through her Instagram stories, she claimed to have had fun.

“I take it in a funny way, superfresh. I don’t get roche for nothing and we will continue to see each other at the stadium. Thank you for the love you always give me when I go to the stadium,” he said in the snapshot he shared.

Where does Romina Vignolo work now?

The influencer was in charge on Saturdays of a sports magazine called “Cap your tabas”, which he drove alongside Steve Romero for Latina. He left the informative space and, for a time, it was not known what was of his life.

At the start of Liga 1 2023, she was seen outside the Matute stadium as part of the Movistar Deportes staff. She began to ask the attendees about the expectations of the match against Sport Boys. She also took the opportunity to show some pictures of herself on her Instagram account.

Romina Vignolo as a reporter for a program. Photo: Instagram capture

Romina Vignolo on Instagram

Many commercial brands seek Romina Vignolo to be the image of their campaigns. This helps her stay active on social platforms and can continue to interact with her followers. In these she also shares photos and videos of her trips and events in which she is invited.