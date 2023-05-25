Dua Lipa surprised everyone by using her attendance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to make her romance with Romain Gavrasunleashing all kinds of reactions due to the age difference that exists between the two.

After various dating rumors, it is finally confirmed that Dua and Romain have a love relationship and they chose the best moment to make it known. Since they paraded together on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Omar la Fraise’, a film by Elias Belkeddar, his work friend.

Much has been questioned about Roman GavrasWell, a large part of the public of the British singer has not seen it before. He is a French film director who began his career when he was barely 14 years old and now, at 41, has an important role in the film industry, and is also closely linked to music, as he has been the director of numerous highly successful video clips.

Who is Romain Gavras, Dua Lipa’s new boyfriend who is 14 years apart?

The last relationship confirmed by Dua Lipa was with anwar hadid, the brother of Bella and Gigi. After spending two years together and showing off their love in style, their breakup was confirmed in November 2021.

What happened to Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid?

According to sources close to the couple, Dua Lipa and anwar hadid they went into crisis mode due to their busy schedules, so they decided to take some time apart, but in the end they ended their love affair permanently.

