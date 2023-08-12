Rocky Belmonte, remembered by Peruvian popular culture as ‘Fantastic Boy’, is a well-known television presenter and singer who rose to fame on Peruvian television in the early 1990s. His name gained notoriety again after being announced as the new pull of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, which opens on August 14. What has become of the driver who debuted in ‘Fantastic’ at the age of 21 and who now, at 52, returns to the small screen? We tell you in this note.

How long was Rocky Belmonte in ‘Fantastic’?

Rocky Belmonte became known on Peruvian television for his role as host of the program ‘Fantastic’, broadcast between 1989 and 1992. This open-signal space was a success on the small screen and had renowned figures from the national show on its set.

Rocky Belmonte returns to television. Photo: Latina Capture

He not only introduced celebrities, but also interacted with the public with some games. He was considered one of the few entertainers who were from start to finish in a television space. His sequence ‘The Wild Pony’ was one of the most popular of his show.

What did Rocky Belmonte do after his time on television?

Gained popularity for hosting the now-defunct TV show ‘Fantastic’, and after his time on the small screen he continued his work as a musician. For years little was known about this character, there was only knowledge that he moved to Mexico to follow his career from that country.

In 2015, he returned to Peru to be part of the movie ‘Asu mare 2’, in which he had a small role recreating the extinct game show. This 2023, her name became notoriety again after confirming her participation in ‘The great chef: celebrities’.

Who motivated Rocky Belmonte to return to television?

At 52 years old, Rocky Belmonte is back on TV as a participant in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. At the press conference for the reality show, he expressed his excitement at returning to the small screen. “I love coming to a white program after so many years,” she said.

He said that it was José Peláez who convinced him to be in the cooking contest. “There were calls, but for a gossip program. Nothing I had done. When they called me for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, José Peláez convinced me to accept,” he highlighted.

