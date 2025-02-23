02/23/2025



Updated at 5:13 p.m.





This February 23 Germany plays its future and how much weight will gain proposals that were previously marginal. After Olaf Scholz lost a motion of trust, the situation has been marked by uncertainty. And the polls are spending toll to The Greens and the coalition they formed with Scholz. And one of the great themes of these early elections are the possibilities that the most voted parties of agreeing and establishing a sanitary cordon against the extreme right will have. Among other things because during the campaign the issue of immigration has been stirring effectively.

In surveys outside the Top 3, in fourth place, the Greens are located with Robert Habeck at the head that was Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy. They fall from 14.7% in 2021 to 13% of the votes, others instead point to 14%. And they are followed, according to the surveys, the German political party.

To this binds The new electoral law promoted by the Scholz government. One of the main changes is the reduction of the number of seats from 736 to 630setting the necessary majority in 316 deputies. In addition, the pulse of different European countries with the interference of Elon Musk and an ultra -right that gains strength in the continent are causing everyone to pay special attention to these elections. And the latest incidents recorded in Germany and Austria starring foreigners could increase support for more radical options.

And in these elections the greens rely on economic growth and social cohesion. “We say how to make life affordable, how to protect nature and climate, and how to strengthen the economy without compromising the environment.” And they present themselves With the slogan “grow together”.









A candidate in a party with a worn image

Habeck, 55, He highlighted in recent years for his responsibility as First Manpo on energy issues. He was a collide of the formation between 2018 and 2022, while seeing his popularity increase, but in 2021 he turned away to allow Annalena Baerbock to opt for the Foreign Ministry for the first time.

AP highlights that His history as Minister has received mixed criticisms“Especially the plan prepared by its department to replace the heating systems based on fossil fuels with more ecological alternatives, which aggravated divisions in the government,” they indicate.

«A human. A word “

Habeck was born in Lübeck and his political vocation was suggested early. During his adolescence he belonged to the student newspaper of his school. He made the civil service, which was an alternative to military service at the Elternverein Leben Mit Behinderung association where he took care of disabled. In 1991, He began studying philosophy, Germanistics and philology at the universities of Hamburg and Oxford. Which would allow you to strengthen a single academic training. And during his Erasmus in Denmark he met his wife Andrea Paluch. They married in 1996 and have four children.

His political career began in 2009 when he was chosen a member of the state Parliament of Schleswig-Holstein. And only three years later would assume the presidency of the Greens in Schleswig-Holstein, a position that gave him national visibility. In 2018, he would be president of the Green Party at the federal level, together with Annalena Baerbock. It would promote policies focused on the fight against climate change and transition to a more ecological economy. And as the author of several books he reflects on contemporary philosophical and social issues in relation to politics. While published children’s books and other writings with his wife.

In 2021, during the Olaf Scholz government he was appointed Federal Minister of Economy and Energy betting on the energy transition in a highly industrialized country. Advocating for the adoption of renewable energy sources, however He has faced criticism within his own party for proposals that some of their classmates did not consider radical enough in their protection of the environment.

They defend the idea of ​​supporting Ukraine “diplomatic, financial, humanitarianly and militarily.” AND The fundamental right to asylum, and the Geneva Convention on refugeessubsidiary protection and the European Convention on Human Rights.

At this time, the Greens, with Habeck as a outgoing head face one of their greatest evidence in the face of possible wear. And on its page it points out that what our country needs now is confidence. «Together with the will to assume responsibilities. For an affordable life. For a country that works. For the protection of our livelihoods. For peace and freedom in Europe. This is what I defend. A human. A word «, they affirm.