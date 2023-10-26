His name is Robert Card, the person suspected of being the perpetrator of the mass shootings in Maine, in Lewiston, where at least 22 people were killed. Card, 40, is a former military officer. According to American media, he is “an Army Reserve firearms instructor stationed in Saco.”

Card recently reported mental health issues, including “hearing voices,” and had threatened to open fire at the Saco National Guard base. He was recently treated in a mental health facility for two weeks. The hospitalizations date back to the summer of 2023. According to some local media, but the news has not been officially confirmed by the police, he has a history of assault.